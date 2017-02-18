News By Tag
Grace in the Mud Continues Growth by Naming New Board Members
Local for-purpose enrichment program for pre-teen girls grows to instill self esteem and grit.
"When I served as a guest presenter in the Summer program, I was immediately drawn to GRACE because of its reach to young girls. I am eager to help empower and uplift these young ladies and make a positive impact on their lives," shared Egan.
Egan, a Medford resident, serves as a Portfolio Manager/Investment Advisor/Chief Compliance Officer with Woloshin Investment Management and senior member of its investment management committee. In this role, she researches and recommends investment for $60 million of assets under management.
In addition to earning her MBA in Finance from Fordham University, Egan is registered and licensed in securities and insurance and is an investment advisor representative with the firm.
Knoerzer, a Haddonfield township resident, is a family law attorney with Adinolfi & Packman, P.A. who focuses on assisting her clients through their most difficult life events which may include issues such as child custody, support, and parenting time; domestic abuse and violence and restraining orders, among many other related issues.
"In practicing family law, one thing became apparent to me early on – while the parents' number one focus is their children due to the turmoil that is going through the family, sometimes for years, the children often feel the effects. I believe that it is important to support and children, especially elementary school age and pre-teen girls so that they know who they are, what they are capable of accomplishing, and have the confidence to make their dreams a reality," related Knoerzer.
Among her professional activities, Knoerzer serves on the board of the Haddon Township Chicken Pilot Program, as a volunteer advocate for the Support Center for Child Advocates (2010-2013), and A Pathway to Hope, 2009 – Present.
GRACE is a for-purpose 501(c)(3) enrichment program designed especially for girls ages 9-11, based on the results of an ACE (Adverse Childhood Experiences)
To learn more, visit http://graceinthemud.org.
