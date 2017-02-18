 
Celebrities Stand for Green at the 14th Annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala

Jane Fonda, Orlando Bloom, Jeff Bridges, Oliver Stone, Cody Simpson and Other Celebrities Come Together
 
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The 14th Annual Global Green Gala was held at TAO Asian Bistro located in the heart of Hollywood, which will be making it's grand debut later this Spring. The event included 300 guests and performances by Estelle, Taylor Dayne, and Cody Simpson. Global Green honored the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman David Archambault, II and other People, Places & Planet Leaders including Plastic Pollution Coalition, 4Navitas, Polar Adventurer Douglas Stoup and Earth Day Texas CEO Ryan Brown.

Celebrity presenters and guests included Jane Fonda, Orlando Bloom, Jeff Bridges, Cody Simpson, Ed O'Neil, Oliver Stone, Garcelle Beauvais, James Van der Beek, John Salley, Ryan Guzman, Rachel Griffiths and Paula Abdul. "Standing Rock happened, and they can't take that away from us," said Fonda in a heartfelt speech.

The VIP Pre-Oscar Event brought together the Hollywood community in order to Stand with Standing Rock, and celebrate environmental leaders working to protect the people, places, and planet in need. The fundraiser was held in order to raise funds and awareness for Global Green's climate initiatives in Los Angeles and cities throughout the country. Global Green President and CEO Les McCabe stated, "The modern environmental movement was led by citizen activists nearly five decades ago and we will demonstrate the massive national and global support for environmental and climate action through citizen activists today."

The event was chaired by Global Green co-founder Diane Meyer Simon and co-chaired by Sarah Meyer Simon and Rachel Simon. Event sponsor partners include Earth Friendly Products, the maker of ECOSTM Laundry Detergent, Baby ECOSTM cleaners and over 200 other environmentally friendly cleaners, as well as Flaunt, Lux and Eco, ICElandic, Fetzer Vineyards and LACARGUY.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Conscious Living PR

Mona Loring, mona@consciouslivingpr.com 310.955.4096

The Better World Group

Ruben Aronin, ruben@betterworldgroup.com 310.612.5663

About Global Green

Global Green is dedicated to helping the people, places, and the planet in need through catalytic projects, transformative policy, and cutting-edge research. Global Green signature programs include greening affordable housing, schools, neighborhoods, and cities, advancing food waste recovery projects to dramatically reduce CO2 emissions, as well as rebuilding communities -- such as New Orleans and areas of New York and New Jersey -- that have suffered from the impacts of climate change, sea level rise, and environmental degradation. For more information, visit globalgreen.org and follow us @globalgreen.

Mona Loring
***@consciouslivingpr.com
Source:Global Green
Email:***@consciouslivingpr.com
