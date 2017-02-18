News By Tag
Original artworks by Leger and Hirschfeld, Chinese porcelain, Art Nouveau glass at Antiques & Modern
An original painting by Fernand Leger, an original drawing by Al Hirschfeld, a wonderful collection of antique Chinese porcelain from an estate out of Boca Raton and a collection of Art Nouveau glass from Palm Beach will all be sold on March 4th.
The 300-lot auction will be held in the firm's showroom located at 811A Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach. Lots may be viewed online now, at www.antiquesmodern.com. More than 300 lots will come up for bid. For those unable to attend in person, internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.
The ink and pencil painting on paper by Fernand Leger (Fr., 1881-1955) depicts an aircraft in the sky and is pencil signed lower right. The 19 ¼ inch by 10 ½ inch work is expected to hammer for $12,000-$15,000. The pen and ink on tan board by famous illustrator Al Hirschfeld (Am., 1903-2003), is titled The Barnstormers and is signed and dated 1939. It should realize $3,000-$5,000.
Antique Chinese porcelain will feature a pair of 19th century blue and white ginger jars, each one depicting phoenix birds and detailed floral scenes. The 18-inch tall jars should bring $2,500-$3,000 as one lot. Also sold will be a pair of 19th century famille rose hand-painted bowls, each holding a six-character calligraphy mark to the bottom. The pair should gavel for $800-$1,200.
Additional lots from China will include an 18th century celadon ground vase with blue and white panels to the front and back (the front panel depicting a small boat at sea, the back panel a bull and trees with copper red leaves). The 18-inch-tall vase is estimated at $2,000-$3,000. Also, an early 20th century Chinese Republic period hand-painted porcelain plaque, depicting a bridge crossing a river with trees and mountains in the background. It should finish at $800-$1,200.
The selection of wonderful Art Nouveau glass will feature a pair of vases from Loetz. One is an art glass iridescent bohemian mushroom form vase, 6 inches tall and acid-stamped "Czecho-Slovakia"
Still more Art Nouveau glass will include a Rindskopf iridescent bohemian art glass vase, having a bulbous pinched bottom leading up to three folded over glass lips, 5 ½ inches tall, with a pre-sale estimate of $150-$200; and a Pallme Konig bohemian threaded light green art glass vase, with maroon veining and a split mouth. It should rise to $100-$150.
Fans of Russian Faberge-style stone carvings will be treated to a pair of visually arresting lots. One is a carved nephrite jade figure depicting a standing boar with jeweled ruby eyes, 5 inches tall, with an estimate of $300-$500. The other is a hand-carved obsidian sculpture of a hedgehog with pink sapphire jeweled eyes. The 2 ¾-inch-long figure is expected to hammer for $250-$350.
Returning to original artwork, a pair of oil on canvas paintings by noted Philippine artist Miguel Galvez (1912-1989) both carry identical estimates of $400-$600. The first depicts five men playing dice, 27 inches by 21 inches, signed lower right. The second is a rendering of several figures playing jai alai, 28 inches by 18 inches. The work is signed lower right and dated 1953.
Two oil paintings by the German artist Fritz Kohlstadt (1921-2000) will also cross the auction block. One is a still life rendering, signed lower left and dated 1963, with the original gallery label to verso. It measures 27 inches by 21 ½ inches (matted and framed). The other painting is a wooded landscape, 21 inches by 16 ½ inches (matted and framed) and artist-signed lower right.
Also auctioned will be a pair of late 19th century Louis XVI bronze mounted marble urns, 18 inches tall, estimated at $600-$800; a pair of German silver figural ram compotes with cut crystal inserts, beautifully detailed, with a silver weight of 66.5 troy ounces (est. $600-$800); and a Southeast Asian bronze rain drum, finely decorated, with four frog form finials (est. $400-$600).
Spanish bronze plaques will also be in the auction. These will include a bronze plaque by Lluis Maria Samuells (Sp., 1915-1999), depicting multiple full-length figures and siged lower left, with an estimate of $400-$600; and a heavy bronze plaque with a wood back by Xavier Corbrero (Sp., b. 1935), dated 1962 and titled The Signature of 4 Wind. It should command $300-$500.
Acrylic on canvas paintings by Canadian artist James Mishibinijima (b. 1954) round out just a brief sampling of expected top lots. They include a depiction of a large teepee among several pine trees, a rendering of three tribal Indians holding long staffs with feathers, and a personified mountain covered in pine trees. All three exhibit bright bold colors and a modern style and are expected to sell for a few hundred dollars. His paintings currently retail for $63 per square inch.
An exhibition preview will be held Friday, March 3rd, from 11-5. Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery is seeking quality consignments for future auctions. Appointments for evaluations are available Monday thru Friday, from 10-6. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, you may call Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery at 561-318-1834 or e-mail to info@antiquesmodern.com.
To learn more about Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery and the March 4th auction, please visit www.antiquesmodern.com.
Scott Cieckiewicz
***@antiquesmodern.com
