Cleveland Entrepreneurs Meet and Greet Without the Small Talk
Cleveland Entrepreneurs will discover a new way to connect in a more-than-the-usual meet and greet setting
Matthew Shields, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Virtus Ventures, is also the brains behind No Small Ideas where local entrepreneurs are invited to attend dinner to discover new business opportunities over great food and awesome company. Taking inspiration from the basic principles of gastrodiplomacy, the same concept is put on a more casual vibe where attendees don't have to fuss about too much formalities.
" There's a saying that the 'easiest way to win hearts and minds is through the stomach,' and in every culture, you will see how people are more bonded to work for a common goal when they share a meal together. This inspired me to emulate the idea, only that there are two rules: No Small Talk and Be Punctual, " says Matt.
Attendees are encouraged to go beyond small talk and engage in meaningful conversations instead that will build relationships and foster collaboration. Topics for the event include marketing, technology and startups. Everyone is invited to contribute their ideas in making this event better.
Interested? There is no cost to join, just make a RSVP and be on time: https://www.meetup.com/
