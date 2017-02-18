News By Tag
Act Like You Matter Expands Theatre of Peace: Bullying Awareness Acting Troupe to Serve More Schools
Theatre of Peace's anti-bullying workshops and performances for K-12 are age-appropriate, student-led, and solution-driven; conducted on-site at San Diego County schools
TOP actors range in age from 11-20 and are united around the common goal of wanting to make a difference in the lives of their peers. Under the direction of Amy Jones Anichini, Founder of Act Like You Matter and Executive Director of Theatre of Peace, TOP travels to schools in San Diego County to perform a collection of vignettes designed to raise awareness about bullying and demonstrate tools students can use immediately to overcome and combat bullying.
"I am so thrilled to be working with this group of remarkable young people," said Ms. Anichini. "In addition to being talented and hard-working actors, each of them brings other skills to our team. We have writers, photographers, videographers, and social media whizzes. I can't wait to see what they contribute to our scripts, blog, YouTube channel, and other social media streams."
Nearly every TOP actor has had experience with bullying: some targets, some bystanders, and even some bullies. Each brings their unique personal history to the troupe and taps into it to enrich existing programs and help create new content. The result: believable, relevant, anti-bullying workshops with tools and strategies that young people will actually use.
"Real change in the way our youth treat each other has to start with them," Ms. Anichini continued. "They have immense capacity to reach each other and connect in ways that adults just can't, and that's what Theatre of Peace is all about."
ABOUT ACT LIKE YOU MATTER
Act Like You Matter is a California non-profit that seeks to promote the well-being of children, tweens, and teens so that each child feels accepted and free to be themselves without being bullied. Their anti-bullying workshops and performances are custom-designed, age-appropriate, relevant, and led by students from Theatre of Peace: Bullying Awareness Acting Troupe. All content is solution-driven:
To learn more about Act Like You Matter, please visit the website: http://www.actlikeyoumatter.org/
For a higher-quality jpg of the Theatre of Peace 2017 Company, please follow this link: http://www.actlikeyoumatter.org/
Contact
Amy Jones Anichini (Founder, Act Like You Matter)
(Executive Director & Author, Theatre of Peace)
760-208-4505
amy@actlikeyoumatter.org
