 
News By Tag
* Bullying
* Anti Bullying Programs
* Youth Empowerment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Act Like You Matter Expands Theatre of Peace: Bullying Awareness Acting Troupe to Serve More Schools

Theatre of Peace's anti-bullying workshops and performances for K-12 are age-appropriate, student-led, and solution-driven; conducted on-site at San Diego County schools
 
 
Theatre of Peace: Bullying Awareness Acting Troupe 2017 Company
Theatre of Peace: Bullying Awareness Acting Troupe 2017 Company
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bullying
Anti Bullying Programs
Youth Empowerment

Industry:
Education

Location:
San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Act Like You Matter is pleased to announce that Theatre of Peace: Bullying Awareness Acting Troupe has added 13 youth actors, bringing the total number of actors in the 2017 Company to 28. This growth will allow Theatre of Peace ("TOP") to conduct their student-led, anti-bullying workshops at more San Diego County schools and expand their online content.

TOP actors range in age from 11-20 and are united around the common goal of wanting to make a difference in the lives of their peers. Under the direction of Amy Jones Anichini, Founder of Act Like You Matter and Executive Director of Theatre of Peace, TOP travels to schools in San Diego County to perform a collection of vignettes designed to raise awareness about bullying and demonstrate tools students can use immediately to overcome and combat bullying.

"I am so thrilled to be working with this group of remarkable young people," said Ms. Anichini. "In addition to being talented and hard-working actors, each of them brings other skills to our team. We have writers, photographers, videographers, and social media whizzes. I can't wait to see what they contribute to our scripts, blog, YouTube channel, and other social media streams."

Nearly every TOP actor has had experience with bullying: some targets, some bystanders, and even some bullies. Each brings their unique personal history to the troupe and taps into it to enrich existing programs and help create new content. The result:  believable, relevant, anti-bullying workshops with tools and strategies that young people will actually use.

"Real change in the way our youth treat each other has to start with them," Ms. Anichini continued. "They have immense capacity to reach each other and connect in ways that adults just can't, and that's what Theatre of Peace is all about."

ABOUT ACT LIKE YOU MATTER

Act Like You Matter is a California non-profit that seeks to promote the well-being of children, tweens, and teens so that each child feels accepted and free to be themselves without being bullied. Their anti-bullying workshops and performances are custom-designed, age-appropriate, relevant, and led by students from Theatre of Peace: Bullying Awareness Acting Troupe. All content is solution-driven: packed with tools and strategies that can help today's youth overcome and combat bullying. Act Like You Matter empowers young people to find their voice and impact their world in a positive way.

To learn more about Act Like You Matter, please visit the website:   http://www.actlikeyoumatter.org/

For a higher-quality jpg of the Theatre of Peace 2017 Company, please follow this link: http://www.actlikeyoumatter.org/theatre-of-peace-youth-bu...

Contact
Amy Jones Anichini (Founder, Act Like You Matter)
(Executive Director & Author, Theatre of Peace)
760-208-4505
amy@actlikeyoumatter.org
End
Source:
Email:***@actlikeyoumatter.org Email Verified
Tags:Bullying, Anti Bullying Programs, Youth Empowerment
Industry:Education
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share