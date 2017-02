Sierra-Olympic Introduces Easy-to-Use, Thermographically-Calibrated Thermal Camera

• New thermal imager designed for wide range of thermal monitoring applications.

Sierra-Olympic's Thermally-Calibrated Viento GT Thermal Camera & OEM Core

--supplier of infrared (IR) and thermal imaging components, cameras, and systems solutions for innovative imaging applications, introduces the affordable, an easy-to-use, thermographically-calibrated thermal camera. Available in two form factors, enclosed or split board, the feature-rich thermal imager is available with either 320 x 240 or 640 x 480 pixel resolution. The Viento-GT is a highly reliable, high resolution and low-cost thermal imager that can deliver thermographically-calibrated digital data for every pixel. The camera is easy to power and control via a single Ethernet cable using the Gig-E Visionand Power over Ethernet (PoE) standards.Applications include temperature measurement, aka thermography, real-time process monitoring, non-destructive testing (NDT), hot-spot detection, bio and medical imaging, industrial inspection, quality control and assurance. With proprietary image contrast enhancement (ICE) and a wide array of lens options, the compact, low-power Viento-GT is ideal for thermal monitoring applications where affordability and high performance are key considerations. The Viento-GT thermal camera comes with a 1-year warranty.For more information and to learn about easy export camera models, please visit: http://www.sierraolympic.com/ products/lwir- optics/viento- ... To learn more about Sierra-Olympic or to order affordable and advanced IR thermal technology cameras and accessories online, please visit: www.sierraolympic.com . Forgeneral information about the company's history, capabilities, and products, please visit: http://www.sierraolympic.com/about-us/overview-history/.experts in thermal imaging technology, provides cameras, components, and systems solutions for infrared camera users and integrators. Sierra-Olympic partners with industry-leading manufacturers to offer complete solutions for SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR imaging applications. The company offers numerous products for online purchase and immediate shipment. Products include LWIR OEM imaging cores, cooled cameras for science and industry, cooled cameras for OEM customers, SWIR cameras, and thermography systems for temperature-measurement applications.# # #3100 Cascade AvenueHood River, OR 97031Contact: Chris Johnston, PresidentPhone: 541-716-0016 / 855-222-1801Fax: 541-387-0443E-mail: chris@sierraolympic.comWeb Site: www.sierraolympic.comSubmitted bySmith Miller MoorePhone: 818-708-1704Email: Marlene@smithmillermoore.com