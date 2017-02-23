 
News By Tag
* PrankDial
* Prank Dialing App
* Prank Calling Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


2 Young Entrepreneurs Rise To Number 1 Overall in App Store

 
 
App Developers
App Developers
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- When Fahim Saleh (30 years old) founded PrankDial (a prank dialing app service), he had high aspirations.  He brought on an awesome COO, Joe Delfino (25 years old).  He didn't realize the app would go this far though.

Fahim Saleh said, "We wanted to build an app that would bring people laughs.  Yes, we wanted it to go viral, but we didn't realize we would end up beating Netflix, Facebook and many other big companies to become Number 1 Overall in the app store.  We're humbled and thankful."

PrankDial has grown to over 2 million installs, 200+ million calls made and 25,000+ Daily Active Users.  PrankDial launched in the UK in January 2017 and took off shortly after.

After just a few weeks in the UK, PrankDial has risen all the way to Number 1 Overall in the app store.

In addition to doing well in the app store throughout the world, PrankDial is bringing much needed laughs to people who are feeling anxious with the current state of politics.

Joe Delfino said, "There are a lot of reasons not to smile and laugh right now, but we want to remind everyone that humor is our oldest and most powerful universal language."

CONTACT
Ben Weissenstein
International Business Development
PrankDial - The World's #1 Prank Calling Service
Ben@PrankDial.com

Download on iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/prankdial/id367287593?ls=...

Download on Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.PrankRiot

Contact
PrankDial - The World's #1 Prank Calling Service
***@prankdial.com
End
Source:PrankDial - The World's #1 Prank Calling Service
Email:***@prankdial.com
Tags:PrankDial, Prank Dialing App, Prank Calling Service
Industry:Technology
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 23, 2017
NorCal Press News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share