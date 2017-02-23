News By Tag
2 Young Entrepreneurs Rise To Number 1 Overall in App Store
Fahim Saleh said, "We wanted to build an app that would bring people laughs. Yes, we wanted it to go viral, but we didn't realize we would end up beating Netflix, Facebook and many other big companies to become Number 1 Overall in the app store. We're humbled and thankful."
PrankDial has grown to over 2 million installs, 200+ million calls made and 25,000+ Daily Active Users. PrankDial launched in the UK in January 2017 and took off shortly after.
After just a few weeks in the UK, PrankDial has risen all the way to Number 1 Overall in the app store.
In addition to doing well in the app store throughout the world, PrankDial is bringing much needed laughs to people who are feeling anxious with the current state of politics.
Joe Delfino said, "There are a lot of reasons not to smile and laugh right now, but we want to remind everyone that humor is our oldest and most powerful universal language."
