WESTECH MP3 Media Player Gets Endorsement From Reality TV Star Roxanne Mitchell
WESTECH who develop and supply their own brand of affordable, media technoloy products, have been expanding their marketing campaign, using celebrities to endorse their products.
Mitchell who has recently appeared in The Sun newspaper and stars in the UK version of Against All Odds, has endorsed the British company's Nano - a digital media player that plays and stores MP3 music files as well as videos, pictures and eBooks.
Russell Spencer, the company's executive manger explains thier recent marketing drive. "At WESTECH we are very proud of our great product range and our great prices. Over the last year we have served hundreds and hundreds of satisfied customers, many of whom have come back to us to buy a second and third time.
"But what we didn't realise is that quite a few celebrities were using our products. But it makes sense, just because someone is famous, it doesn't mean they want to be ripped off by major brands. That's why we have started using our celebrity endorsements to push our brand even further and serve even more people."
Roxanne Mitchell can be seen in Against All Odds, will be hitting UK screens later this year.
You can purchase your own WESTECH Nano for only £19 at http://www.westechmediatechnologies.com
