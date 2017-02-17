 
Cambria LAX in El Segundo, CA Announces Executive Hospitality Team

New Executives to Introduce Upscale Hotel's New Brand to Los Angeles Market
 
 
Cambria LAX is located at 199 Continental Blvd, El Segundo.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Cambria LAX today announced four positions to its leadership team: Drew Berry, general manager; Jennifer Harrison, director of sales and marketing; Derek Evans, assistant general manager; and Adrienne Snow, sales manager. Cambria hotel and suites El Segundo LAX—is the first upscale hotel on the West Coast by the fast-growing Cambria brand by Choice Hotels International Inc. and joint venture partner Fillmore Capital Partners.

"The opening of Cambria LAX El Segundo is a milestone for our rapidly growing brand—and we're excited to bring new job opportunities to one of the most business-friendly cities in the country," Patrick Barrett, regional managing director at Fillmore Hospitality. "We have a great team leading the efforts for a successful hotel opening to attract the broad range of travelers, in one of the most important travel markets in the world."

Additionally, Cambria El Segundo LAX hotel suites will be hosting a job fair for a number of positions in El Segundo in March for careers in customer service, food and beverage, and housekeeping at the upscale hotel opening Spring 2017. The hotel has 30 positions to fill for various hourly roles and part-time and full-time opportunities. Since posting jobs on their website, more than 700 applicants have applied.

"Drew, Jennifer, Derek and Adrienne are talented and proven leaders who each bring a solid mix of unique skills and breadth of experience to their new roles," Barrett said. "They provide significant capabilities aligned with our strategic priorities and will be a great fit with our culture of delivering exceptional guest service."

Cambria has also selected El Segundo-based Paolucci Salling & Martin Communication Arts (PS&M) as public relations agency of record. PS&M adds Cambria LAX El Segundo to its growing portfolio of elevated brands. PS&M will manage all editorial relations and social influencer marketing on behalf of Cambria LAX El Segundo.  For nearly three decades, PS&M has been placemaking for businesses seeking strategic positioning, messaging through public relations and integrated marketing efforts.

About Cambria hotels & suites
Cambria hotels & suites make business travel easier—and more fun—than ever before. Offering modern decor, rooms that feel like an upgrade, and fresh, local cuisine at our Social Circle™ restaurant, Cambria makes every guest feel like a VIP. There are currently 24 properties open across the country and 25 under development in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.cambriahotelsandsuites.com.

Media Contact
Anne Milo
310-791-2755 ext. 319
amilo@psmcommarts.com
End
Source:Cambria LAX
Email:***@psmcommarts.com Email Verified
PAOLUCCI SALLING AND MARTIN PRs
