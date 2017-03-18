Breast Cancer Assistance Group and Pacific Grove High School Co-Sponsor 15th Annual Bowl-A-Thon

End

-- Title: Breast Cancer Assistance Group's 15th Annual Bowl-A-Thon, Co-sponsored with the Pacific Grove High School's Student BodyDate: Saturday, March 18, 2017Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PMPlace: Monterey Lanes, 2162 N. Fremont Ave., Monterey, CAContacts: Sean Keller, PGHS, (831)275-0083, (skeller@pgusd.org)or Jane Sullivan (831) 595-3707 (sulljane@aol.com, or leave messages at the BCAG office: (831)649-6365.Young mothers with breast cancer will benefit from the Breast Cancer Assistance Group's 15th Annual Bowl-a-thon on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 1:00 to 4: 00 P.M. at Monterey Lanes, 2162 N. Fremont Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940. The event, co-sponsored by Pacific Grove High School, honors the memory of Isabelle McKay Giacolone, a PGHS graduate who had two young children when she died of breast cancer.You may register for the Bowl-a-thon using the registration form at www.bcagmp.org, www.pghs.org, by calling the BCAG message line at 831-649-6365, or by emailing Bowl-a-thon coordinator Sean Keller at skeller@pgusd.org. A direct link to sign up as an individual or a team is at: https//goo.gl/forms/ xlvkUq3cn1Q2dTuo1You may form a team of your own or ask to join a team. Teams may have up to six players and the $300 participation fee ($50 per person) is due the day of the event. Fee covers two games, shoe rental and lunch.Participating adults (18+) will be eligible for the Pink Pin Strike Contest for the chance to win $500. Items for the silent auction and a raffle may be donated through March 10. Donations may be dropped off at Pacific Grove High School office 615 Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove. The auction and raffle will include "retired" bowling pins artistically painted by students from local high schools.Financial grants from BCAG help Monterey County women and their families meet basic living expenses while they are undergoing diagnosis, treatment or recovery from breast cancer. During its history, BCAG has assisted over 1,000 local women who do not qualify for other assistance programs and who have exhausted their family funds.