News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Warrior Makers Close-Quarters-Combat School Opens its Doors in Plano, Texas
Military vet and martial arts expert opens combatives school offering self-defenses classes in Dallas for women and individuals interested in hand-to-hand combat training.
Harris began Martial Arts training in 1978 and has been professionally training Special Forces, Military, Law Enforcement and Federal Agencies since 1993 in Roku Jutsu. This system incorporates visual, audible, and kinetic teaching methods simultaneously, which equips students who have no prior training with a natural and instinctive skill set in a very short amount of time.
Having lived in North Texas for the last 10 years, he felt it was time to offer his system to members of his community who are looking to effectively defend themselves or their loved ones against a physical attack.
"Because of the simplicity, practicality, and effectiveness of the Roku Jutsu Combative's System and because of our proprietary teaching methods, these skills are obtained in months, not years," explains Head Instructor, Chris Harris.
Unlike traditional Martial Arts classes, Warrior Makers does not teach ground fighting, tournament sparring, board breaking, weapons, or physical conditioning as seen in their example clip here: https://www.youtube.com/
Instead, the focus is on giving each student the necessary and practical skills to defend themselves and their loved ones in the shortest amount of time possible in a realistic environment.
It's noted that 1 in 3 women will experience unwanted sexual contact in their lifetime. The importance of the boundary-setting dynamic is crucial, notes UO sociologist Jocelyn Hollander, who lead a study on self-defense expressing that "most unwelcome sexual contact doesn't involve a stranger jumping out of the bushes." In fact, it more often involves an acquaintance or even someone closer––face-
Her 2013 study found that "women who took a ten-week self-defense training were significantly less likely to experience unwanted sexual contact than those who didn't."
Harris supports this claim saying, "Nobody should be able to put their hands on you without your permission."
The training classes are now available to anyone 13-years-old and up, with both group and private lessons available with no contract. Women's Self-Defense Seminars are also available for groups of 10 or more and feature hands-on self-defense training for women in a condensed four-hour session, ideal for company or college settings. Group discounts are provided for seminars as well. To learn more about Warrior Makers Combative's School or Roku Jutsu, individuals are encouraged to visit www.WarriorMakers.com for more details.
About the Instructor:
Chris Harris began training in Martial Arts in 1978 and has been teaching professionally since 1993. Over the past 25 years, he has worked as an independent contractor, training Special Forces, Military, Law Enforcement and Federal Agencies for the US and its Allies.
He has authored four books, including 'The Complete Idiot's Guide to Self-Defense' and has produced several training and instructional videos. In addition, Mr. Harris has patented several non-lethal safety devices, is a US Military Veteran, and has been inducted into the United States Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2013.
For media inquiries regarding Warrior Makers, individuals can contact Head Instructor Chris Harris directly at 214-997-1132 or via email at Train@WarriorMakers.com. To learn more about the physicality and classes offered, please visit: http://www.WarriorMakers.com.
Media Contact
Head Instructor, Chris Harris
214-997-1132
train@warriormakers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse