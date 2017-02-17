 

MISSING PERSONS to Perform at Huntington Beach Library Theater

DRAIA Productions presents The Rock'n Blues Concert Series with Diane & The Deductibles opening this red carpet event.
 
1 2 3 4 5
Tickets: www.Insurance-Rocks.com
Tickets: www.Insurance-Rocks.com
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Dale Bozzio is an American rock and pop vocalist best known as co-founder and lead singer of the '80s new wave band Missing Persons and also known for her work with Frank Zappa. With the popularity of this genre resurging and reviving the 'decade of decadence', in addition to the overwhelming success of Missing Persons previous performance at The Rock'n Blues Concert Series, Executive Director/Producer Diane Adams was inspired to invite the band back for an encore performance. This event will take place on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Missing Persons current line-up includes Dale Bozzio (original lead vocalist/founder/songwriter), legendary bassist Prescott Niles (The Knack), Fred Bensi (keyboards/synthesizers), Karl D'Amico (guitar) and Andy Sanesi (drums). Together, they will bring the audience to their feet playing many of their Billboard chart toppers like "Words", "Destination Unknown", "Walking in LA" and other fan favorites.

Diane & The Deductibles are set to open the show, warming the crowd up with rich vocals by Diane Adams that are backed by a long line of rock royalty found within their band. Members includes legendary guitarist Robert Sarzo (Hurricane, Queensryche, A Salute to Santana), bassist Cliff Rehrig (Air Supply), guitarist Keith Lynch (Bill Ward of Black Sabbath) and drummer Ronnie Ciago (Gene Simmons, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow).

What your ticket gets you: a walk down the red carpet into an iconic theater to see amazing performances by international recording artists, plus access to the after party and meet-and-greet with the artists. All shows include free parking.

What your VIP ticket gets you: seating in the first 4 rows and access to the VIP Rockstar Lounge with unlimited hors d'oeuvres and beverages.

COME OUT AND JOIN US on Saturday, April 8th, 2017:

5:45 p.m. - Doors Open
6:00 p.m. - Red Carpet Photos
7:00 p.m. - Show Begins
10:15 p.m. Meet-&-Greet / After-Party

For tickets, visit Insurance Rocks athttp://www.insurance-rocks.com/.

Ticket Prices: $29, $37 & VIP $75.

Cash bar (beer and wine).
Cash only at event for all purchases/CDs & Memorabilia available.

Huntington Beach Central Library Theater & Cultural Center
7111 Talbert Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
* Free Parking

Visit Missing Persons at http://www.dalebozzio.today.

"Destination Unknown" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WDly1Oc_P4



Visit Diane & The Deductibles athttp://www.dianeandthedeductibles.com.

"Amazing" (Live at The Rock'n Blues Concert Series) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lu2IbOa7jGc



