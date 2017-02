MISSING PERSONS to Perform at Huntington Beach Library Theater

DRAIA Productions presents The Rock'n Blues Concert Series with Diane & The Deductibles opening this red carpet event.

1 2 3 4 5 Tickets: www.Insurance-Rocks.com www.DaleBozzio.today Missing Persons Diane & The Deductibles www. DianeAndTheDeductibles. com

End

--is an American rock and pop vocalist best known as co-founder and lead singer of the '80s new wave bandand also known for her work with. With the popularity of this genre resurging and reviving the 'decade of decadence', in addition to the overwhelming success of Missing Persons previous performance at, Executive Director/Producer Diane Adams was inspired to invite the band back for an encore performance. This event will take place oncurrent line-up includes Dale Bozzio (original lead vocalist/founder/songwriter), legendary bassist Prescott Niles (The Knack), Fred Bensi (keyboards/synthesizers), Karl D'Amico (guitar) and Andy Sanesi (drums). Together, they will bring the audience to their feet playing many of their Billboard chart toppers likeand other fan favorites.are set to open the show, warming the crowd up with rich vocals by Diane Adams that are backed by a long line of rock royalty found within their band. Members includes legendary guitarist Robert Sarzo (Hurricane, Queensryche, A Salute to Santana), bassist Cliff Rehrig (Air Supply), guitarist Keith Lynch (Bill Ward of Black Sabbath) and drummer Ronnie Ciago (Gene Simmons, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow).a walk down the red carpet into an iconic theater to see amazing performances by international recording artists, plus access to the after party and meet-and-greet with the artists.seating in the first 4 rows and access to the VIP Rockstar Lounge with unlimited hors d'oeuvres and beverages.5:45 p.m. - Doors Open6:00 p.m. - Red Carpet Photos7:00 p.m. - Show Begins10:15 p.m. Meet-&-Greet / After-PartyTicket Prices: $29, $37 & VIP $75.Cash bar (beer and wine).Cash only at event for all purchases/CDs & Memorabilia available.7111 Talbert AvenueHuntington Beach, CA 92648Visitat http://www.dalebozzio.today Visit(Live at The Rock'n Blues Concert Series) https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=Lu2IbOa7jGc