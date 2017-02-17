Country(s)
MISSING PERSONS to Perform at Huntington Beach Library Theater
DRAIA Productions presents The Rock'n Blues Concert Series with Diane & The Deductibles opening this red carpet event.
Missing Persons current line-up includes Dale Bozzio (original lead vocalist/founder/
Diane & The Deductibles are set to open the show, warming the crowd up with rich vocals by Diane Adams that are backed by a long line of rock royalty found within their band. Members includes legendary guitarist Robert Sarzo (Hurricane, Queensryche, A Salute to Santana), bassist Cliff Rehrig (Air Supply), guitarist Keith Lynch (Bill Ward of Black Sabbath) and drummer Ronnie Ciago (Gene Simmons, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow).
What your ticket gets you: a walk down the red carpet into an iconic theater to see amazing performances by international recording artists, plus access to the after party and meet-and-greet with the artists. All shows include free parking.
What your VIP ticket gets you: seating in the first 4 rows and access to the VIP Rockstar Lounge with unlimited hors d'oeuvres and beverages.
COME OUT AND JOIN US on Saturday, April 8th, 2017:
5:45 p.m. - Doors Open
6:00 p.m. - Red Carpet Photos
7:00 p.m. - Show Begins
10:15 p.m. Meet-&-Greet / After-Party
For tickets, visit Insurance Rocks athttp://www.insurance-
Ticket Prices: $29, $37 & VIP $75.
Cash bar (beer and wine).
Cash only at event for all purchases/CDs & Memorabilia available.
Huntington Beach Central Library Theater & Cultural Center
7111 Talbert Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
* Free Parking
Visit Missing Persons at http://www.dalebozzio.today.
"Destination Unknown" https://www.youtube.com/
Visit Diane & The Deductibles athttp://www.dianeandthedeductibles.com.
"Amazing" (Live at The Rock'n Blues Concert Series) https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
DRAIA Productions-
714-356-1165
***@draiaproductions.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
