FitzGerald Fine Arts' 2017 Asia Week New York Exhibition
Opening Reception, Saturday, March 11th from 6-9pm at 40 Wooster Street, New York, NY
The full festivities run from March 9th - 18th, including a city-wide Open House Weekend Saturday and Sunday March 11th and 12th for all participating galleries. The opening reception at FitzGerald Fine Arts will be held at their 40 Wooster Street gallery location in SoHo, New York, on March 11th from 6-9pm.
For this special occasion, the gallery will be debuting works by acclaimed contemporary artist Beili Liu. Liu, recent winner of the Joan Mitchell Foundation Award, works with a wide range of media including site-specific installations and mixed-media painting. She has had a long and robust career as both a visual artist and academic. Born in Jilin, China, Liu explores themes and materials mired in ancient East Asian history and tradition, and applies them to her process-driven contemporary artworks. In subject matter, Liu's works are engaged with multifaceted dichotomies:
Rise and Fall, 2016 is an impressive triptych at the focal point of the exhibition on view. Liu calls this series of canvases "Wind Drawings" in reference to her process of blowing delicate sumi ink on variegated surfaces, thereby creating intricate patterns and a rich gradient of tone. The physical traces of the blown sumi ink evoke an aesthetic of movement with the look of wind, air, or breath.
Also on view at FitzGerald Fine Arts are works by renowned photographer and performance artist Han Bing, emerging sculptor Zhou Rong, graphite artist Hui Chi Lee and established porcelain painter Jared FitzGerald. The gallery's group exhibition aims to showcase and celebrate the range and diversity of aesthetic and media across Asian contemporary art.
About FitzGerald Fine Arts:
With two locations in New York City at 40 Wooster Street and 41 Greene Street, FitzGerald Fine Arts' focus is to bring the most innovative contemporary Asian art to the international market. Since its inception in 2007, the gallery has sought out and exhibited Asian art that examines traditional media of the past, but redefines these media, techniques and motifs with contemporary aesthetics and contextual underpinnings.
Many of the artists' works appear in the permanent collections of prominent museums worldwide and all have exhibited internationally in major solo and group shows. The gallery maintains a network of artist studios and offices in China, giving it full time access to Eastern and Western trends, artists and opportunities.
For upcoming exhibits, events and private art commissions, please visit http://www.fitzgeraldfinearts.com
