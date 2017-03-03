 
Industry News





Singer/Dancer/Reality Star Alvester Martin Performs During Selma March Anniversary Event

 
 
Alvester Martin with Martin Luther King III
SELMA, Ala. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Alvester Martin, also known as ALV3STER, recently performed during the public observance of the anniversary of the historic civil rights march in Selma, Ala. A seasoned dance veteran and musician, Martin's credits including touring with Beyonce, Rhianna, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey. He is currently featured on Lifetime Television's reality show "Vivica's Black Magic" and is also focusing on his R&B music career.

The ceremony marked the 52nd anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge over the Alabama River on March 7, 1965. African-Americans seeking voting rights launched a march across the bridge on their way to Montgomery but were attacked by police. The violent episode became known as "Bloody Sunday."

"When I sit back and think about having had the opportunity to perform and be a part of this year's events in Selma, as a young black man whose family is rooted in Alabama, I'm filled so much emotion and gratitude," said Martin. "It was incredible to just be in the room among such prolific civil rights activists, leaders, fore-fathers and mothers. I could hear the inspirational stories of the struggle, as well as the past and present fight for justice and equality. I also witnessed first-hand the passion for a common goal and how it encouraged our all-around togetherness as a people. To sum it all up only one word comes to mind... monumental. It's an experience I'll never forget."

Martin's singing career soared during the past year. Along with a new song called "Overdose," his debut album "Love Me or Leave Me" was released in 2016. To learn more, visit his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AlwaysAlvesterMartin

