Lee Canyon Launches Feel Good Fridays with Proceeds Benefitting High Fives Foundatio
"Lee Canyon is a supporter of the High Fives Foundation because the work they do in helping injured athletes return to their favorite mountain sport is truly inspiring," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's marketing director about the Truckee, Calif. based non-profit. "We are hoping that local skiers and snowboarders and those new to the mountain take part in Feel Good Fridays; it's an easy way to get involved with an amazing organization and become part of our mountain family."
Lift tickets for Feel Good Fridays can be purchased online or at the base lodge. Lee Canyon's winter hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Weather permitting, Lee Canyon's winter season is expected to run through March 2017. For more information about the resort, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.
About Lee Canyon
Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain, and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 160 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain parks, and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities. For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
