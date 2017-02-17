 
News By Tag
* Dome Homes
* Housing
* Multi-family Housing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Florida Entrepreneur Plans to Create Jobs for Builders & Real Estate Agents

Builders, Real Estate Agents, Home Buyers, and Investors welcome. Goldwell Dome Homes will soon be building Dome Home Communities on the Eastern Coast of Florida, Central Florida and other locations throughout the USA.
 
 
Goldwell Dome Homes
Goldwell Dome Homes
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dome Homes
Housing
Multi-family Housing

Industry:
Architecture

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
Partnerships

ORLANDO, Fla. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Builders, Real Estate Agents, and others involved with the housing industry will be please to know that a new company is being organized to build Dome Home Communities throughout the USA.

Bruce Goldwell, Author & Success Coach, is establishing Goldwell Dome Homes (GDH) for the purpose of offering safe affordable housing for buyers and renters. Goldwell's goal is to create jobs for builders, real estate agents, and others in the housing industry.

Goldwell is also offering non-professionals a way to earn income as Affiliate Project Originators (APOs).

While all real estate deals will be handled by licensed realtors, APOs can earn commissions by finding properties that qualify for a Goldwell Dome Home Community, have the correct zoning, and meet other requirements that lead to a final Contract to develop said properties. Additional information about the APO program is available on the Goldwell Dome Homes website. Parties interested in becoming APOs should send contact information via the website (link below).

ANNOUNCEMENT: Goldwell Dome Homes has a new team member:

Chris Zweifel, President of ZZ Consulting, is now on the Team of Goldwell Dome Homes.

ZZ Consulting is an engineering firm providing structural engineering design and service for quality projects including educational, office, industrial, government, medical, institutional and residential buildings. Many current projects include the specialty design of thin-shell concrete dome structures.

Chris Zweifel is a licensed professional and structural engineer. He earned a Master's degree in both civil engineering and structural engineering from Brigham Young University. He is currently licensed in numerous states.

Chris served as chairman of the American Concrete Institute's Committee 334 on concrete shell design and construction from 2006-2013 and remains an active committee member.

ZZ Consulting launched in 2002 and was founded by Chris Zweifel. ZZ Consulting specializes in structural engineering design; including commercial buildings, schools, gymnasiums, churches, storm shelters, bulk storage facilities, apartments and single-family residences.

Once Goldwell has acquired an Attorney and is compliant, he will begin raising capital to begin construction. Investor inquiries are accepted at this time, however, no monies will be raised until all legal requirements are met.  Send contact information via the company website (link below) to acquire a phone interview to make first contact and establish each parties interest.

Buyers:  As Real Estate agents join the GDH team as an outsource service, buyers will be able to connect with said Agents to reserve how many units they want to purchase as rentals.  GDH will also be offering individuals custom Dome Home plans for their personal properties. Submit contact information via the website to be notified when reservations can be made for purchases.

For additional information visit: www.GoldwellDomeHomes.com

GDH on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Goldwell-Dome-Homes-730639793781...

NOTE:  Media should use the PRLOG contact form to contact Bruce Goldwell for additional information.  All others use the Contact form on the Goldwell Dome Homes webpage.

Bloggers/Media:  The content of this PR can be used in articles etc. to notify your readers.

Contact
Bruce Goldwell
***@brucegoldwell.com
End
Source:
Email:***@brucegoldwell.com Email Verified
Tags:Dome Homes, Housing, Multi-family Housing
Industry:Architecture
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bruce Goldwell PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share