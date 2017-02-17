News By Tag
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) Celebrates British Cinema - Film Festival - April 15th, 2017
Desert Around Me - directed by Alessandro Beltrame
Documentary Feature: InFocus - The British
Bobby Sands: 66 Days - directed by Brendan Byrne
66 Days is a major feature length documentary exploring Bobby Sands' remarkable life and death, 35 years on from his 66-day hunger strike in 1981. Filmmaker Brendan Byrne has been making high end documentaries for UK and Irish broadcasters for over 20 years. His first feature film as a Producer, Jump, was selected for the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival in 2012.
Shorts Program #1: InFocus: The British
Soldier Bee - directed by Alex Hardy
Promises - directed by Edward Chettleburgh
Promises was written and directed by Edward Chettleburgh. The up-and-coming filmmaker has just recently graduated from London South Bank University with a degree in directing. Promises is his thesis film.
Jeff - directed by Adam Linzey
Adam Linzey is an award-winning British writer, director, and cinematographer from Oxford, England. He has directed numerous short films which have received excellent critical reviews and played in festivals worldwide, garnering prestigious awards and nominations. He also directed the enormously successful third series of Sofia's Diary, a web-series produced by Sony. He is of the directors on the USC/James Franco feature film Mad Whale starring Camilla Belle, Dominic Rains, and James Franco.
Gibberish - directed by Nathalie Biancheri
Nathalie Biancheri has worked as a Researcher, Associate Producer, and Director in documentaries and dramas at both the BBC and independent production companies. Her films have won a number of awards internationally and screened at over 40 festivals. Gibberish won a script grant through the ICI for 'most original short film concept' and premiered in the UK at the London Short Film Festival. Nathalie's feature length script, The Listener, was developed and written at the Torino Film Lab and was subsequently selected for the Maison des Scenaristes in Cannes.
Shorts Program #2
True American - directed by Jerell Rosales
Jerell Rosales is a Filipino-American film and television director and writer. Jerell's feature film debut, High School Lover, executive produced by and starring James Franco has just premiered on the Lifetime Network. Rosales' short films have been officially selected in over 60 film festivals worldwide. The Huffington Post has declared these films "demonstration of Rosales' solid skill as a rising filmmaker." He's a two-time UCLA Directors Spotlight Awards winner— honored as "one of the best films UCLA Film Festival has to offer" in 2012 and 2015 respectively.
Other Side - directed by Steve Darby
Steve Darby is an American Film Director, Cinematographer, and Photographer from Boston, MA. He studied at the New York Film Academy (NYFA), New York University (NYU), FAMU International (Prague), and additionally has a BFA in Film from Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts. His films have screened in over 20 festivals across the United States, winning a handful of awards. Most recently, his short Super 8 film 'Other Side' screened at the 2016 Slamdance Film Festival.
Borderline - directed by Kieran Shea and David Osorio
Kieran Shea is a Californian native, who attended the Film School at the Florida State University in Tallahassee. After completing the program and receiving his Master's degree, Kieran moved to Los Angeles, where he immediately dove into production. He worked as a professional assistant director on a number of independent features.
David Osorio studied Creative Writing with a Film minor at Carnegie Mellon University at Pittsburgh, PA. He then went to get his Master's degree in Film at Florida State University where he first met Kieran. Together, they have written numerous screenplays, ranging from comedy and adventure to drama and horror. Their first script, a dark comedy called The Outcast was the Grand Prize winner of the American Screenwriting Competition in 2004. Borderline is their latest and most personal endeavor.
Far is the Mystery - directed by Arturo Ochoa
Getting his start in San Francisco, filmmaker Arturo Gregory Ochoa began doing film production work on commercials and short films for local filmmakers and entities throughout the Bay Area. Arturo lives in Los Angeles, where he works on feature narratives, TV shows, and PSA's for Discovery Channel, ESPN, and HULU.
My Cousin Klara - directed by Aviva Neuman
Aviva Neuman is a Swedish/American filmmaker currently living in New York City where she is pursuing her MFA at Columbia School of Art in screenwriting and directing. For Neuman, art has always been a part of her life. Her mother is a visual artist and her father is the founder and director of the influential contemporary art museum Magasin 3 Stockholm Konsthall.
Located in Downtown LA, South Park Center is the Presenting Venue Sponsor of the NewFilmmakers LA Film Festival. Founded in 2007, NFMLA has screened 1750+ films from over 69 countries. The organization provides a forum where filmmakers can be recognized with title supporters Sony Pictures Entertainment, DreamWorks, SAG-AFTRA and FilmLA.
For information or to reserve tickets to the Film Festival, please visit http://www.Newfilmmakersla.com
