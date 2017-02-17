News By Tag
New "Frog" Vacuum Tube Preamplifier for Guitar and Bass debuts at Kansas City Folk Festival Feb 19th
New Frog Fx1 Tube Preamp for Guitar and Bass finishes its metamorphosis and debuts at Kansas City Folk Alliance Festival
"The first thing I noticed when I fired up the first prototype was how articulate the sound was, " said Mark Price, owner of Frogpedals.com. "…with the 3 knob tone stack, bright switch and addition of a mid boost option as well as two diode clipping settings, you can easily dial-in your tone on an electric guitar, bass guitar or many other instruments that require amplification. In fact a gigging pedal steel guitar player, who tested one of the first prototypes can't wait for when it is released!"
Fender Dual Showman, Alembic F2b, Pink Floyd and Grateful Dead are registered trademarks of their respective companies and holders. Use of these references does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.
