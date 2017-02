New "Frog" Vacuum Tube Preamplifier for Guitar and Bass debuts at Kansas City Folk Festival Feb 19th

New Frog Fx1 Tube Preamp for Guitar and Bass finishes its metamorphosis and debuts at Kansas City Folk Alliance Festival

Frog Fx1 Guitar Tube Preamplifier

Contact

Mark Price

***@frogpedals.com Mark Price

End

-- A new company, Frogpedals.com, released a new vacuum tube based preamplifier that has been under development for two years. The Frog Fx1 Tube preamplifier based on the 1960's Fender Dual Showman amplifier preamp section which in turn inspired the iconic rack mounted Alembic F2b tube preamp, has metamorphosed into a guitar-effect-pedal sized box with a few added features over its predecessors. It is small enough, that it can easily snuggle up to your other guitar effect pedals on your effects pedal-board. This single-channel version operates in class A mode (with around 190VDC) and uses the same all-tube audio path that Alembic used to inspire rock greats from bands like Pink Floyd, the Grateful Dead and others to add a tube preamp to their guitar effects chain."The first thing I noticed when I fired up the first prototype was how articulate the sound was, " said Mark Price, owner of Frogpedals.com. "…with the 3 knob tone stack, bright switch and addition of a mid boost option as well as two diode clipping settings, you can easily dial-in your tone on an electric guitar, bass guitar or many other instruments that require amplification. In fact a gigging pedal steel guitar player, who tested one of the first prototypes can't wait for when it is released!"About Frogpedals.com:Frogpedals.com got their start in 2015 designing and manufacturing tube preamp printed circuit boards for the DIY community that have been shipped to countries across the world ranging from the USA, to Canada, UK, Sweden, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, Czech Republic, and Australia. "three additional printed circuit boards for DIY effect pedals are in the process of being released in February 2017, with a few other printed circuit boards and preamps on the drawing boards" according to Mark Price. For additional information go to @Frogpedals on Facebook or their webpage at http://frogpedals.com Fender Dual Showman, Alembic F2b, Pink Floyd and Grateful Dead are registered trademarks of their respective companies and holders. Use of these references does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.