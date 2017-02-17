 
News By Tag
* Guitar Tube Pream
* Alembic F2b
* Studio Preamp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kansas City
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

New "Frog" Vacuum Tube Preamplifier for Guitar and Bass debuts at Kansas City Folk Festival Feb 19th

New Frog Fx1 Tube Preamp for Guitar and Bass finishes its metamorphosis and debuts at Kansas City Folk Alliance Festival
 
 
Frog Fx1 Guitar Tube Preamplifier
Frog Fx1 Guitar Tube Preamplifier
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Guitar Tube Pream
Alembic F2b
Studio Preamp

Industry:
Music

Location:
Kansas City - Missouri - US

Subject:
Products

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- A new company, Frogpedals.com, released a new vacuum tube based preamplifier that has been under development for two years.  The Frog Fx1 Tube preamplifier based on the 1960's Fender Dual Showman amplifier preamp section which in turn inspired the iconic rack mounted Alembic F2b tube preamp, has metamorphosed into a guitar-effect-pedal sized box with a few added features over its predecessors.  It is small enough, that it can easily snuggle up to your other guitar effect pedals on your effects pedal-board.   This single-channel version operates in class A mode (with around 190VDC) and uses the same all-tube audio path that Alembic used to inspire rock greats from bands like Pink Floyd, the Grateful Dead and others to add a tube preamp to their guitar effects chain.

"The first thing I noticed when I fired up the first prototype was how articulate the sound was, " said Mark Price, owner of Frogpedals.com.  "…with the 3 knob tone stack, bright switch and addition of a mid boost option as well as two diode clipping settings, you can easily dial-in your tone on an electric guitar, bass guitar or many other instruments that require amplification.  In fact a gigging pedal steel guitar player, who tested one of the first prototypes can't wait for when it is released!"

About Frogpedals.com:  Frogpedals.com  got their start in 2015 designing and manufacturing tube preamp printed circuit boards for the DIY community that have been shipped to countries across the world ranging from the USA, to Canada, UK,  Sweden, Germany, France, Belgium, Spain, Czech Republic, and Australia.  "three additional printed circuit boards for DIY effect pedals are in the process of being released in February 2017, with a few other printed circuit boards and preamps on the drawing boards" according to Mark Price.   For additional information go to @Frogpedals on Facebook or their webpage at http://frogpedals.com.

Fender Dual Showman, Alembic F2b, Pink Floyd and Grateful Dead are registered trademarks of their respective companies and holders.  Use of these references does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Contact
Mark Price
***@frogpedals.com
End
Source:
Email:***@frogpedals.com Email Verified
Tags:Guitar Tube Pream, Alembic F2b, Studio Preamp
Industry:Music
Location:Kansas City - Missouri - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share