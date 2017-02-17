Day Pitney Welcomes Returning Attorney David M. Waizer to NJ Corporate and Business Law Department

David M. Waizer is joining the Private Equity and Venture Capital practice and will work in Day Pitney's New York and Parsippany offices.

-- Day Pitney LLP announced today that David M. Waizer has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Corporate and Business Law Department. He is joining the Private Equity and Venture Capital practice and will work in Day Pitney's New York and Parsippany offices."I'm very happy to be returning to Day Pitney," Waizer said. "The corporate and business transactional lawyers at the firm are doing tremendous work. I am excited about the opportunity to be part of the team."Waizer returns to Day Pitney after holding legal and executive management positions in the venture capital space for more than 10 years. Most recently, Waizer served as Senior Managing Director and General Counsel of Rein Capital, LLC, where he was responsible for all areas of operations, law, corporate governance and human resources for the venture capital firm which focuses on software technology investments."We have been strategically building our corporate and business law practice and are continuing to add top talent to the group," said R. Scott Beach, chair of the Corporate and Business Law department. "David's unique perspective gathered from his years of in-house legal and corporate management experience will be a benefit for our clients. His experience as both an attorney and managing director provides a terrific complement for our practice group and the needs of our corporate clients."Waizer's experience in both law and finance provides uniquely valuable insights into corporate strategy and initiatives. With his executive management experience, Waizer is proficient in matters of corporate law and governance, board relations, negotiations and business development. In his practice, Waizer provides corporate clients with legal support for a wide-array of commercial matters. He has advised public companies on issues relating to SEC compliance, including reporting requirements and disclosures. He has also negotiated and drafted documentation for numerous complex transactions, including buyouts and mergers and worked on IPO documentations and public filings.Prior to joining Rein Capital in 2008, Waizer held a position as Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Home Décor Products, Inc., one of the nation's largest and fastest growing privately-held, venture backed companies. Waizer also spent several years in the International and Commercial Law Department at Avaya Inc. where he served on the leadership teams of several Avaya business units and led negotiations with many of its top-tier Fortune 500 customers.Waizer's arrival follows the addition of international tax attorney, Von E. Sanborn, who joined the firm as a partner earlier this month.Waizer was an associate at Day Pitney from 1998 to 2000. He holds a B.S. degree in Finance from Yeshiva University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.Day Pitney LLP is a full-service law firm with close to 300 attorneys in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated individual clients practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience assisting individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future.