PennyPicks.com Most Active OTCBB Stock Alert, Thursday, February 23, 2017
PennyPicks.com's daily list of 10 of the most actively traded OTC (Over-The-Counter) Bulletin Board Stocks
Almost Never Films (HLWD): Last: 0.058, Change: -9.38%, Volume: 521.47k
Orbital Tracking Corp (TRKK): Last: 0.023, Change: -8.00%, Volume: 201.13k
Regen BioPharma Inc (RGBP) Last:0.0503, Change: -1.37%, Volume: 141.11k
XFIT Brands Inc (XFTB): Last: 0.11035, Change: -8.04%, Volume: 59.87k
Canadian Zinc Corp (CZICF): Last: 0.20, Change: 0.00%, Volume: 58.93k
Guided Therapeutics Inc (GTHP): Last: 0.59, Change: -1.67%, Volume: 51.17k
Aspen Group Inc (ASPU): Last: 3.57, Change: 0.56%, Volume: 45.77k
Accelerize Inc (ACLZ) Last: 0.455, Change: 3.39%, Volume: 36.69k
Cocrystal Pharma Inc (COCP): Last: 0.315, Change: 3.28%, Volume: 36.30k
Intl Isotopes Inc (INIS): Last: 0.081, Change: 8.00%, Volume: 30.77k
