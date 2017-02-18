Lumos Accelerator Opens Applications for 2nd Cohort Startups get funding up to $20,000 and $200,000 of in-kind services. Applications are open through April 3rd. 1 2 3 Lumos Accelerator Class 2: Startups get funding up $20,000 Lumos Accelerator Class 2: Startups access to over 100+ mentors Lumos Accelerator: Class 2 companies get over $200,000 of in-kind services COLUMBUS, Ohio - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Lumos Accelerator is now looking for startups to join the second class of entrepreneurs to go through the program. They invest in early-stage startups from idea stage to companies with their first few customers.



Companies in the



Startups accepted into the program receive up to $20,000 in investment, $200,000+ of in-kind services from accelerator sponsors, mentorship from C-Level Executive to seasoned serial entrepreneurs, and a personal pairing with Columbus based design partners such as Dynamit, Sync, and Launch Labs (http://www.launchlabsco.com/) .



The first class of the Lumos Accelerator wrapped up in November, and some specific highlights include:



Refill, deliverers alcohol to your door within 45 minutes. Refill has seen a 60% growth month-over-month in orders, and recently joined in a partnership with the Blue Jackets, offering in-seat delivery throughout Nationwide Arena. More at alcoholtogo.com



Talfuse, delivers high-value vetted student talent to startups and small businesses. They have onboarded over 900 students into their platform in their first year. More at talfuse.com



Bybe, the digital solution for mail-in rebates . Bybe has onboarded 20 brands to their platform and have signed retail partnerships across the state. See more at bybe.io



After the 10 week curriculum, companies in the Lumos Accelerator are free to use the Lumos space for office space, meetings, for an additional year, giving companies the time and freedom to incubate after the program ends.



Lumos is accepting applications now until April 3rd, and is looking for 10 - 15 companies for the second class. Full details can be found at Lumosinnovation.com



Contact

Alex Purtell

***@lumosinnovation.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12622173/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12622173/2

https://www.prlog.org/ 12622173/3 Alex Purtell End -- The Lumos Accelerator is now looking for startups to join the second class of entrepreneurs to go through the program. They invest in early-stage startups from idea stage to companies with their first few customers.Companies in the Lumos Accelerator enter into a 10 week program with a rigorous curriculum focused on fostering smart growth, tracking measurable success, and arming founders with the tools necessary to become wildly successful entrepreneurs.Startups accepted into the program receive up to $20,000 in investment, $200,000+ of in-kind services from accelerator sponsors, mentorship from C-Level Executive to seasoned serial entrepreneurs, and a personal pairing with Columbus based design partners such as Zoco Design Fort , Martini Media Group (http://www.martinimediagroup.com/)and Launch Labs (http://www.launchlabsco.com/)The first class of the Lumos Accelerator wrapped up in November, and some specific highlights include:Refill, deliverers alcohol to your door within 45 minutes. Refill has seen a 60% growth month-over-month in orders, and recently joined in a partnership with the Blue Jackets, offering in-seat delivery throughout Nationwide Arena. More at alcoholtogo.comTalfuse, delivers high-value vetted student talent to startups and small businesses. They have onboarded over 900 students into their platform in their first year. More at talfuse.comBybe, the digital solution for mail-in rebates . Bybe has onboarded 20 brands to their platform and have signed retail partnerships across the state. See more at bybe.ioAfter the 10 week curriculum, companies in the Lumos Accelerator are free to use the Lumos space for office space, meetings, for an additional year, giving companies the time and freedom to incubate after the program ends.Lumos is accepting applications now until April 3rd, and is looking for 10 - 15 companies for the second class. Full details can be found at Lumosinnovation.com Source : Lumos Accelerator Email : ***@lumosinnovation.com Tags : Startups , Funding , Investments , Technology , Accelerator , Software , Retail Tech , Fintech Industry : Business , Investment , Technology Location : Columbus - Ohio - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

