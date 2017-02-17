Horror Writers Association –Lists Bram Stoker Awards Finalists

Media Contact

John W. Dennehy

jdennehy@johnwdennehy.com John W. Dennehy

End

-- The Horror Writers Association announces the 2016 Bram Stoker Awards Final Ballot. HWA is the premier organization for writers of horror and dark fantasy. "The nominees for this year's Bram Stoker Awards® unquestionably represent the state of the art of horror writing," said Lisa Morton, HWA President and multiple Bram Stoker Award winner. "Once again, our members and awards juries have chosen outstanding works of literature, cinema, non-fiction, and poetry.The presentation of the Bram Stoker Awards® will occur during the second annual StokerCon aboard the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California on the evening of April 29, 2017. Tickets to the banquet and the convention are on sale to the public at www.stokercon2017.org. The awards presentation will also be live-streamed online via the website.Named in honor of the author of the seminal horror novel, the Bram Stoker Awards® are presented annually for superior writing in eleven categories including traditional fiction of various lengths, poetry, screenplays and non-fiction. Previous winners include Stephen King, J.K. Rowling, George R. R. Martin, Joyce Carol Oates and Neil Gaiman. HWA is a nonprofit organization of writers and publishing professionals around the world, dedicated to promoting dark literature and the interests of those who write it. The HWA formed in 1985 with the help of many of the field's greats, including Dean Koontz, Robert McCammon, and Joe R. Lansdale. The HWA is home to the prestigious Bram Stoker Award® and the annual StokerCon horror convention.We proudly provide the list of talented nominees who reached the final ballot below for each category.Superior Achievement in a NovelHand, Elizabeth – Hard Light: A Cass Neary Crime Novel (Minotaur Books)Jones, Stephen Graham – Mongrels (William Morrow)Langan, John – The Fisherman (Word Horde)MacLeod, Bracken – Stranded: A Novel (Tor Books)Tremblay, Paul – Disappearance at Devil's Rock (William Morrow)Superior Achievement in a First NovelBarnett, Barbara – The Apothecary's Curse (Pyr Books)Chapman, Greg – Hollow House (Omnium Gatherum Media)Deady, Tom – Haven (Cemetery Dance Publications)Garza, Michelle and Lason, Melissa – Mayan Blue (Sinister Grin Press)Wytovich, Stephanie – The Eighth (Dark Regions Press)Superior Achievement in a Young Adult NovelAlexander, Maria – Snowed (Raw Dog Screaming Press)Brozek, Jennifer – Last Days of Salton Academy (Ragnarok Publishing)Cosimano, Elle – Holding Smoke (Hyperion-Disney)Roberts, Jeyn – When They Fade (Knopf Books for Young Readers)Sirowy, Alexandra – The Telling (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)Superior Achievement in a Graphic NovelBunn, Cullen – Blood Feud (Oni Press)Chambers, James – Kolchak the Night Stalker: The Forgotten Lore of Edgar Allan Poe (Moonstone)de Campi, Alex – No Mercy, Vol. 2 (Image Comics)Miller, Mark Alan and Lansdale, Joe R. –The Steam Man (Dark Horse Books)Moore, Alan – Providence, Act 1 (Avatar Press)Kirkman, Robert – Outcast by Kirkman&Azaceta, Vol 3 This Little Light (Image Comics)Superior Achievement in Long FictionCushing, Nicole – The Sadist's Bible (01Publishing)Edelman, Scott – That Perilous Stuff (Chiral Mad 3) (Written Backwards)LaValle, Victor – The Ballad of Black Tom (Tor.com)Malerman, Josh – The Jupiter Drop (You, Human) (Dark Regions Press)Waggoner, Tim – The Winter Box (DarkFuse)Superior Achievement in Short FictionBailey, Michael – Time is a Face on the Water (Borderlands 6) (Borderlands Press)Bodner, Hal – A Rift in Reflection (Chiral Mad 3) (Written Backwards)Golden, Christopher – The Bad Hour (What the #@&% is That?) (Saga Press)Mannetti, Lisa – ArbeitMacht Frei(Gutted:Beautiful Horror Stories) (Crystal Lake Publishing)Oates, Joyce Carol – The Crawl Space (Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine Volume #2016/Issue#8) (Dell Magazines)Superior Achievement in a Fiction CollectionBarron, Laird – Swift to Chase (JournalStone)Chizmar, Richard – A Long December (Subterranean Press)Oates, Joyce Carol – The Doll-Master and Other Tales of Terror (Mysterious Press)O'Neill, Gene – Lethal Birds (Omnium Gatherum Media)Schwaeble, Hank – American Nocturne (Cohesion Press)Superior Achievement in a ScreenplayCampbell, Josh, Chazelle, Damien, and Stuecken, Matthew – 10 Cloverfield Lane (Paramount Pictures)Duffer, Matt and Duffer, Ross – Stranger Things: The Vanishing of Will Byers (Episode 01: Chapter One) (21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre)Duffer, Matt and Duffer, Ross – Stranger Things: The Upside Down (Episode 01: Chapter Eight) (21 Laps Entertainment, Monkey Massacre)Eggers, Robert – The VVitch (Parts and Labor, RT Features, Rooks Nest Entertainment, Code Red Productions, Scythia Films, Maiden Voyage Pictures, Mott Street Pictures, Pulse Films, and Very Special Projects)Logan, John – Penny Dreadful: A Blade of Grass (Episode 03:04) Showtime Presents in association with SKY, Desert Wolf Productions, Neal Street Productions)Superior Achievement in an AnthologyBailey, Michael – Chiral Mad 3 (Written Backwards)Manzetti, Alessandro – The Beauty of Death (Independent Legions Publishing)Monteleone, Thomas F. and Monteleone, Oliva F. – Borderlands 6 (Samhain Publishing, Ltd.)Mosiman, Billie Sue – Fright Mare-Women Write Horror (DM Publishing)Murano, Doug and Ward, D. Alexander – Gutted: Beautiful Horror Stories (Crystal Lake Publishing)Superior Achievement in Non-FictionBraudy, Leo – Haunted: On Ghosts, Witches, Vampires, Zombies and Other Monsters of the Natural and Supernatural(Yale University Press)Franklin, Ruth – Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life (Liveright Publishing Corporation)Olson, Danel P. – Guillermo del Toro's "The Devil's Backbone" and "Pan's Labyrinth": Studies in the Horror Film (Centipede Press)Poole, W. Scott – In the Mountains of Madness: The Life, Death and Extraordinary Afterlife of H. P. Lovecraft (Soft Skull Press)Skal, David J. – Something in the Blood: The Untold Story of Bram Stoker, the Man Who WroteDracula (Liveright Publishing Corporation)Tibbetts, John – The Gothic Worlds of Peter Straub (McFarland)Superior Achievement in a Poetry CollectionBoston, Bruce and Manzetti, Alessandro – Sacrificial Nights (KippleOfficinaLibraria)Collings, Michael R. – Corona Obscura: Poems Dark and Elemental (self-published)Gailey, Jeannine Hall – Field Guide to the End of the World: Poems (Moon City Press)Simon, Marge – Small Spirits (Midnight Town Media)Wytovich, Stephanie M. – Brothel (Raw Dog Screaming Press)Active and Lifetime members of the organization are eligible to vote for the winners in all categories. For more on the Horror Writers Association, please visit www.horror.org.For More Information Contact:John W. Dennehy, Communications DirectorHorror Writers Associationjdennehy@johnwdennehy.com