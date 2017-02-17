 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Thiel College hosts event benefitting VH1 Save The Music Foundation

Several local artists, including several Thiel College students, will headline WXTC 88.1 FM's annual VH1 Save The Music Foundation event. This is the station's primary philanthropic event.
 
 
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College's radio station WXTC 88.1 FM will host its annual music festival benefitting VH1's Save The Music Foundation, on Friday, Feb. 24, in the Lutheran Heritage Room of the Howard Miller Student Center.

The event will showcase several performers including Pittsburgh indie band Nevada Color, singer-songwriter Frank Marzano and Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) student Sarah Brooks '17. Students Ellsworth Reese '20; Minju Kim '20; Brant Miller '19, performing as King Anatoliy; and Jayvon Braxton '18, performing as Jay Lamont, will also take the stage.

"This festival has become an annual event for WXTC. We raise money for the philanthropy and raise awareness of WXTC on campus and within the local community," said Adjunct Professor of Communication and Managing Adviser of WXTC Radio Pegene Watts. "The festival also gives students the opportunity to plan and execute a large-scale event. There will be seven acts performing from a wide range of genres. This reflects the programming on WXTC, which is—as are most college radio stations—eclectic."

The event is free for Thiel College students. A $10 donation at the door is suggested for members of the public. The festival will also feature a raffle for several prizes sponsored by Thiel College Student Activities.

The Office of Student Life, Department of Media, Communication and Public Relations and James Pedas Communication Center are key sponsors of the event.

About VH1 Save The Music Foundation

The VH1 Save The Music Foundation (http://www.vh1savethemusic.org/) provides grants to public elementary and middle schools that do not have an instrumental music program in place.
About Thiel College
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/about) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/majors-areas-of-study), 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

