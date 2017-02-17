News By Tag
Thiel College hosts event benefitting VH1 Save The Music Foundation
Several local artists, including several Thiel College students, will headline WXTC 88.1 FM's annual VH1 Save The Music Foundation event. This is the station's primary philanthropic event.
The event will showcase several performers including Pittsburgh indie band Nevada Color, singer-songwriter Frank Marzano and Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)
"This festival has become an annual event for WXTC. We raise money for the philanthropy and raise awareness of WXTC on campus and within the local community," said Adjunct Professor of Communication and Managing Adviser of WXTC Radio Pegene Watts. "The festival also gives students the opportunity to plan and execute a large-scale event. There will be seven acts performing from a wide range of genres. This reflects the programming on WXTC, which is—as are most college radio stations—eclectic."
The event is free for Thiel College students. A $10 donation at the door is suggested for members of the public. The festival will also feature a raffle for several prizes sponsored by Thiel College Student Activities.
The Office of Student Life, Department of Media, Communication and Public Relations and James Pedas Communication Center are key sponsors of the event.
About VH1 Save The Music Foundation
The VH1 Save The Music Foundation (http://www.vh1savethemusic.org/
About Thiel College
Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/
