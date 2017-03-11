 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for North Carolina Governor Richard Caswell

Local author Joe Mobley will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for North Carolina Governor Richard Caswell: Founding Father & Revolutionary Hero

Local author Joe Mobley will be available to sign copies of book

Richard Caswell emerged during the Revolution as a vital leader of the Patriot cause. Though he was a loyal British subject who fought against the backcountry Regulator rebellion, he embraced America's revolutionary fervor. He represented North Carolina at the Continental Congress and bravely commanded troops at the Battle of Moore's Creek Bridge. He supervised the writing of North Carolina's constitution and was elected the Old North State's first governor. After the Revolution, he again served as governor and became a leading spokesman for the ratification of the United States Constitution. Author and historian Joe Mobley chronicles the life of a man devoted to the public service of North Carolina and a new nation.

About the Author:

Joe A. Mobley has worked with the Division of Archives and History of the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources, serving as archivist, historical researcher and historical publications editor. Until his retirement, he served as editor in chief of the North Carolina Historical Review. Currently, he teaches courses in North Carolina history at NC State University and Louisburg College. He has published several works of history, and has won the 2006 North Caroliniana Book Award.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

5959 Triangle Town Blvd., Unit 2107

Raleigh, NC 27616

When:  Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Click to Share