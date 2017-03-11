News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for North Carolina Governor Richard Caswell
Local author Joe Mobley will be available to sign copies of book
Richard Caswell emerged during the Revolution as a vital leader of the Patriot cause. Though he was a loyal British subject who fought against the backcountry Regulator rebellion, he embraced America's revolutionary fervor. He represented North Carolina at the Continental Congress and bravely commanded troops at the Battle of Moore's Creek Bridge. He supervised the writing of North Carolina's constitution and was elected the Old North State's first governor. After the Revolution, he again served as governor and became a leading spokesman for the ratification of the United States Constitution. Author and historian Joe Mobley chronicles the life of a man devoted to the public service of North Carolina and a new nation.
About the Author:
Joe A. Mobley has worked with the Division of Archives and History of the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources, serving as archivist, historical researcher and historical publications editor. Until his retirement, he served as editor in chief of the North Carolina Historical Review. Currently, he teaches courses in North Carolina history at NC State University and Louisburg College. He has published several works of history, and has won the 2006 North Caroliniana Book Award.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
5959 Triangle Town Blvd., Unit 2107
Raleigh, NC 27616
When: Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
