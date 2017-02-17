 
News By Tag
* 4k
* Uhd
* HDMI2.0
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ramsey
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

PureLink Adds UHD Up/Down Scaler to its HDMI 2.0 Product Offerings

New HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 Compliant UHD-Scaler-FC provides 4K Video Frame Conversion for Multiple Displays
 
 
HDMI 2.0_UHD Scaler-FC
HDMI 2.0_UHD Scaler-FC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* 4k
* Uhd
* HDMI2.0

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Ramsey - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Products

RAMSEY, N.J. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- PureLink, a leading manufacturer of advanced UHD video solutions for professional Audio/Video and IT markets worldwide, announced today the availability of a new Ultra HD/4K scaling device. The UHD-Scaler-FC is the latest addition to the company's HDTools product line, providing high performance upscaling and downscaling capabilities at UHD resolutions with frame conversion support.

The UHD-Scaler-FC accepts a wide range of input resolutions, from 480i up to 4K@60Hz 4:4:4, and output resolutions of up to 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 (with digital and analog audio extraction). It provides one HDMI input and one HDMI output and automatically scales any input signal to match the native resolution of the display, or any connected HDMI device. The output can also be manually set to a specific resolution if desired. The scaler supports a data rate of up to 18 Gbps with 4K60 4:4:4 color format (HDMI 2.0). It also features front panel buttons, an OSD (on screen display) menu, as well as RS-232 control. PureLink's UHD-Scaler-FC is ideal for HD/Full HD/Ultra HD 4K interoperation environments that have either mismatched resolutions or that are experiencing EDID or HDCP version issues.

PureLink is quickly gaining a reputation as the premier source of HDMI 2.0 systems and components. The company's expanding HDMI 2.0 product line includes matrix switchers and extenders, signal equalizers, distribution amplifiers and more. Taking full advantage of the technology's many benefits in UHD 4K video and audio signal management, all these new HDMI 2.0 compliant products offer higher bandwidth, displaying a far wider color spectrum for a much higher resolution.

"Our wide variety of HDMI 2.0 products sets us apart from any other manufacturer currently in the market," stated Kevin Kang, PureLink's Technical Sales Director. "And our new scaler is no exception; there is nothing else out there at this price point that comes close to offering the features and capabilities that this unique UHD/4K scaling device can," he added. "Working in conjunction with our PM and UX matrix switchers, this system delivers a truly premium picture quality for the ultimate viewing experience," concluded Mr. Kang.

For more information on these new product offerings please call 201-488-3232 or go to the  PureLink website at www.purelinkav.com. Alternatively, additional details can also be obtained by contacting the company by e-mail at info@purelinkav.com.

About PureLink

PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters.  Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.

Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
End
Source:
Email:***@purelinkav.com Email Verified
Tags:4k, Uhd, HDMI2.0
Industry:Technology
Location:Ramsey - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PureLink News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share