News By Tag
* 4k
* Uhd
* HDMI2.0
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PureLink Adds UHD Up/Down Scaler to its HDMI 2.0 Product Offerings
New HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 Compliant UHD-Scaler-FC provides 4K Video Frame Conversion for Multiple Displays
The UHD-Scaler-FC accepts a wide range of input resolutions, from 480i up to 4K@60Hz 4:4:4, and output resolutions of up to 4K@60Hz 4:4:4 (with digital and analog audio extraction). It provides one HDMI input and one HDMI output and automatically scales any input signal to match the native resolution of the display, or any connected HDMI device. The output can also be manually set to a specific resolution if desired. The scaler supports a data rate of up to 18 Gbps with 4K60 4:4:4 color format (HDMI 2.0). It also features front panel buttons, an OSD (on screen display) menu, as well as RS-232 control. PureLink's UHD-Scaler-FC is ideal for HD/Full HD/Ultra HD 4K interoperation environments that have either mismatched resolutions or that are experiencing EDID or HDCP version issues.
PureLink is quickly gaining a reputation as the premier source of HDMI 2.0 systems and components. The company's expanding HDMI 2.0 product line includes matrix switchers and extenders, signal equalizers, distribution amplifiers and more. Taking full advantage of the technology's many benefits in UHD 4K video and audio signal management, all these new HDMI 2.0 compliant products offer higher bandwidth, displaying a far wider color spectrum for a much higher resolution.
"Our wide variety of HDMI 2.0 products sets us apart from any other manufacturer currently in the market," stated Kevin Kang, PureLink's Technical Sales Director. "And our new scaler is no exception; there is nothing else out there at this price point that comes close to offering the features and capabilities that this unique UHD/4K scaling device can," he added. "Working in conjunction with our PM and UX matrix switchers, this system delivers a truly premium picture quality for the ultimate viewing experience,"
For more information on these new product offerings please call 201-488-3232 or go to the PureLink website at www.purelinkav.com. Alternatively, additional details can also be obtained by contacting the company by e-mail at info@purelinkav.com.
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse