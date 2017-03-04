 
Industry News





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing Buffalo Blizzard of 1977

Local author Timothy W. Kneeland will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing Buffalo Blizzard of 1977

Local author Timothy W. Kneeland will be available to sign copies of book

The Blizzard of 1977 is still remembered in Western New York, especially in Buffalo, which received the brunt of the storm. The blizzard occurred during the most extreme cold the area had ever seen, accompanied by some of the largest winter snowfalls on record. The blizzard struck with little warning on Friday morning, January 28, 1977, and the blowing snow and extreme cold paralyzed the Buffalo area until the first week of February. The storm made travel impossible and stranded thousands of people across the region, while snowdrifts buried houses up to the second story. This is a story not only of survival, but also of community. Neighbors helped neighbors, radio stations relayed messages and provided crucial information, and countless individuals donated their time and equipment to bring needed medicine or food to shut-ins across the region.

About the Author:

Timothy W. Kneeland is the director for the Center for Public History at Nazareth College and works with a cross section of local historians, archivists, and museum personnel. Images in this book come from a variety of archives, historical societies, public libraries, and newspapers and provide a regional perspective on a crisis that spread from Buffalo to Batavia and from Niagara Falls to Watertown.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

4401 Transit Rd., Suite 800

Buffalo, NY 14221

When:  Saturday, March 4th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

*Part of Local Author Event*

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
