Simmons, Somerhalder, Carpenter, Rooker To Attend Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-9

-- Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD)continues its 2017 schedule with its fifth trip to America's Center at Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-9. Gene Simmons (Lead Singer, KISS, "Gene Simmons Family Jewels"), Ian Somerhalder ("The Vampire Diaries," "Lost"), Jennifer Carpenter, Christian Camargo, James Remar ("Dexter"), Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz of ("The Monkees"), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, "The Walking Dead") and Loren Lester and Kevin Conroy of "Batman: The Animated Series" headline the roster of celebrity guests scheduled to attend the comic con and pop culture extravaganza.Simmons, Carpenter, Camargo will attend Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9; Somerhalder will appear on Saturday only; Rooker, Lester and Conroy are scheduled for all three days.Other well-known Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis guests include Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City"), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, "Gilmore Girls"), and Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "The King of Queens").Additionally, Wizard World will host SocialCon (www.socialcon.com)in St. Louis on Saturday, April 8, with major social influencers to be announced. SocialCon will feature meet-and-greets, live performances, Q&A panels, autographs, photo ops and more.Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in St. Louis will feature Genese Davis (author, The Holder's Dominion), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man,""Iron Man"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown"), R.J. Carter ("Alice's Journey Beyond the Mood," "A Knight Before Christmas") and many others.Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, St. Louis show hours are Friday, April 7, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.For more on the 2017 Wizard World St. Louis, visit http://wizardworld.com/ comiccon/st- louis About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™(www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com)and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/ comiccon