Simmons, Somerhalder, Carpenter, Rooker To Attend Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-9
Christian Camargo, James Remar, Loren Lester, Kevin Conroy, Peter Tork, Sean Gunn Also Headline Guest Roster; Talented Comics Creators, SocialCon, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At America's Center
Simmons, Carpenter, Camargo will attend Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9; Somerhalder will appear on Saturday only; Rooker, Lester and Conroy are scheduled for all three days.
Other well-known Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis guests include Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City"), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, "Gilmore Girls"), and Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "The King of Queens").
Additionally, Wizard World will host SocialCon (www.socialcon.com)
Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in St. Louis will feature Genese Davis (author, The Holder's Dominion), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man,"
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, St. Louis show hours are Friday, April 7, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World St. Louis, visit http://wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
