Simmons, Somerhalder, Carpenter, Rooker To Attend Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-9

Christian Camargo, James Remar, Loren Lester, Kevin Conroy, Peter Tork, Sean Gunn Also Headline Guest Roster; Talented Comics Creators, SocialCon, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At America's Center