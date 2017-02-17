News By Tag
Twin Cities Roofing Contractor Partners with Internet Marketing Company
JTR Roofing signs on with WebDrafter.com to enhance online marketing efforts
Home construction is a highly competitive market, especially in the Twin Cities area. In order to get business, contractors need to have a good reputation and be easily found by homeowners looking to get work done. The Internet is increasingly becoming the first place people look when they need a product or service, so having a strong presence here is important for any business.
JTR Roofing recognized the need to get potential customers who are searching online for a roofing contractor. They had WebDrafter update their site to make it more visually appealing and user friendly. WebDrafter also optimized the site to make it visible to search engines. JTR Roofing is continuing the relationship with search engine marketing to help their business show in the top results of organic searches.
WebDrafter is excited to work with JTR Roofing. Their goal is to help them show up for specific key terms and locations that people seeking their services would search for online. WebDrafter will also help the company be more visible by adding them to directory listings as well as setting up and maintaining various social media sites. WebDrafter will also continue to make updates to the site with regular blog posts and photo updates.
JTR Roofing specializes in roof repair and installation, but they also offer various other construction services. The company can work on remodeling jobs, decks, window replacements, siding, gutters, soffit and fascia, attic insulation and more. They also work on commercial buildings in addition to residential spaces. In business since 1992, they are a locally owned and operated. To see their updated website and learn more about the services they offer, one can visit http://www.jtrroofinginc.com/
WebDrafter.com is an Internet marketing company that specializes in web design, search engine optimization and search engine marketing. Based in central Pennsylvania, the company serves clients nationwide. Their team of graphic designers, web developers and marketers have experience working with a variety of clients in industries like home improvement, retail, commercial services and more. For more information on their online marketing services, visit the website at http://www.webdrafter.com/
