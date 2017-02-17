News By Tag
Race on the Runway Supports Angel Flight Southeast
Run for the Angels 5K fundraiser to be held on taxiways and runways at Orlando Executive Airport.
The fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at 7 a.m., at Orlando Executive Airport, 365 Rickenbacker Drive will raise money for Angel Flight Southeast.
Angel Flight Southeast provides free transportation to patients of all ages who need access to life-saving medical appointments they otherwise would not be able to travel to because of distance and cost.
The course of the 3.1-mile race, presented by Sheltair and Baxter Restoration, winds along taxiways, runways and by the hangars of the airport. The race begins at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Community Building on airport property. Additional event sponsors include the National Air Traffic Controller's Charitable Association, Publix Supermarkets Charities, Chick-Fil-A, and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.
Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to participate in the event which also includes the option of purchasing tickets for a helicopter ride for $20. Children under 18 are invited to participate with an accompanying adult. All paid entrants will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Registration is available online at http://www.AngelFlightSE.org/
About Angel Flight Southeast
Angel Flight Southeast is a non-profit volunteer pilot organization that provides free air transportation to distant medical facilities when commercial air service is not available, impractical or simply not affordable. Angel Flight Southeast is a member of the Air Charity Network, an association of charitable aviation organizations comprised of more than 7,500 pilots and who represent over 90% of all charitable non-emergency flights flown in the nation. Angel Flight Southeast has won the seal of approval from Independent Charities of America recognizing Angel Flight Southeast as a good steward of the funds it generates from the public.
