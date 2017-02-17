News By Tag
Coronado Brewing & Cigar City Brewing Release Conquista IPA
Brooks flew to Wolnzach, Germany to hand-select the Polaris hops used for this beer. "It was important for me to try different lots of this hop to ensure the batch we selected was perfect," says Brooks. A blend of Polaris, Equinox, and Simcoe gives the beer earthy, resiny, ripe mango, and herbaceous notes. The beer is then dry-hopped with same hop blend for a pleasant ripe-fruit aroma, with hint of spice. "We had a lot of fun brewing this beer together," says Brooks. "It was awesome having Wayne fly in to help with the brew and we're excited for people to try it."
Conquista is available in 22oz bombers and on draft throughout Coronado's distribution network. Fans are invited to stop by the Coronado Tasting Room beginning this Friday to pick up fresh bottles before they hit retail shelves. For more information about Conquista IPA, please visit coronadobrewing.com/
Label Copy
Like the Conquistadores exploring new lands, Coronado and Cigar City Brewing have set out to brew an IPA in unchartered waters. Conquista showcases the recently introduced German hop, Polaris, known for its high alpha acids and distinct pineapple and herbaceous notes. This collaboration IPA is sure to stake a claim on your taste buds.
Specs
6.5% ABV
55 IBU
