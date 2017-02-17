 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Warner Norcross to Host Data Solutions Symposium in Grand Rapids

Warner Norcross & Judd LLP will host a Data Solutions Symposium on Tuesday, March 14 in Grand Rapids.
 
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The half-day program will feature updates and best practices on data collection, cybersecurity, eDiscovery, social media in the workplace, privacy and ransomware attacks. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. at the Kroc Community Center, 2500 S. Division Ave. SW, and the program wraps up after a networking lunch shortly after noon.

"Within the next three years, we expect more than 50 billion devices will be connected to the Internet," said Jay Yelton, a partner at Warner Norcross and co-chair of the Data Solutions Practice Group. "How does a business manage that data so that it can best protect itself, along with its customers, employees and other stakeholders?

"Our Data Solutions Symposium will provide access to experts who can offer real-world answers and best practices when it comes to eDiscovery, information governance, cybersecurity and privacy issues."

The program will open at 8:45 a.m. with a general session focused on "2016: Recap and Lessons Learned." The session will provide an overview of developments in the field that made headlines during the last year, as well as predictions for the year ahead.

Attendees can choose from sessions in two tracks. The first is focused on eDiscovery and information governance topics:

·       "eDiscovery: Case Law Trends and the Potential for New Michigan Rules," which will focus on case law trends since the adoption of 2015 eDiscovery rules. In the coming year, Warner Norcross anticipates that more Michigan courts will propose eDiscovery court rules and procedures, which will be discussed during the session.

·       "Collecting and Preserving Data from Mobile Devices" will address the challenges presented by using mobile devises in a corporate setting, including privacy concerns, collection issues and data preservation. Recommendations will be presented on updating records and information management policies for mobile devices from cell phones to tablets.

·       "Social Media and the Workplace" will address the issues that arise when data from social media sources becomes potentially relevant to a lawsuit or internal investigation, including a discussion on legal ethics.

The second track highlights cybersecurity and privacy issues:

·       "Legal Issues Emerging from the Internet of Things" provides an overview of the legal issues arising from the growing network of connected objects that can communicate and share data with one another. While the proliferation of connectivity brings untold benefits, it also brings tremendous risk to security, privacy and other areas.

·       "Protecting Yourself Legally and Responding to a Ransomware Attack" will discuss legal responsibilities and potential courses of action to respond to a ransomware attack, which increased a staggering 300 percent in 2016.

·       "Invasion of Privacy" will explore the legal theories for protecting personal privacy and punishing its invasion by governmental actors, corporations and private citizens, as well as how long-established rules are adapting to changing technology.

Cost to attend is $75 and those interested can register at http://www.wnj.com/News-and-Events/Events/Data-Solutions-.... The program is available for continuing legal education credits for International Association of Privacy Professionals. For more information or to register, contact Sharon Sprague at 616.752.2326 or ssprague@wnj.com.

About Warner Norcross

  By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross & Judd LLP builds a better partnership with its clients.  Warner Norcross is a corporate law firm with 230 attorneys practicing in eight offices throughout Michigan: Grand Rapids, Southfield, Macomb County, Midland, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Holland and Lansing. To learn more, visit www.wnj.com, follow us on Twitter @WNJLLP or connect on LinkedIn.

Warner Norcross & Judd LLP
