February 2017
Make A Wish Child - Princess For The Day February 25 - Wish Revealed By Cinderella At Palace Theater

BMW of Watertown and Palace Theater granting a wish for 4 year old Make A Wish child.
 
WATERBURY, Conn. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Hoffman BMW of Watertown will be granting the wish of a 4 year old Make-A-Wish child at The Palace Theater in Waterbury. Her wish is to visit Walt Disney World, meet a real princess and Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

Molly will be picked up at her home in Niantic on Saturday, February 25 and transformed into a princess with a gown designed and crafted by Kathy Faber Designs (Bristol). Molly and her family will be driven in a BMW by a "Princess" from Hoffman Auto Group and her team to be treated to a manicure, lunch then a special event at The Palace Theater. She and her family will watch the Broadway play, Cinderella, at 2 p.m. and at the conclusion of the play, Molly will receive an honorary face-to-face meeting with Cinderella.  Molly's Wish will be revealed to her at that time (approximately 4:45 p.m.). Molly will be joined by her mother and father and her Wish reveal day is made possible by Hoffman Auto Group / BMW of Watertown, Make-A-Wish, Kathy Faber Designs, and The Palace Theater. http://www.bmwofwatertown.com  http://ct.wish.org

