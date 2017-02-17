 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


McCarthy Building Companies Hires Joe Brotherton as VP of Renewable Energy Business Development

 
 
Joe Brotherton
Joe Brotherton
 
PHOENIX - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- McCarthy Building Companies recently hired Joe Brotherton as vice president of business development for the company's national Renewable Energy team, based in Phoenix.

In this role, Brotherton will use his experience in the solar industry to oversee a diverse portfolio of solar and energy related projects throughout the country, as well as pursue new business opportunities for the team. In addition to leading business development efforts for renewable projects, Brotherton will help McCarthy expand into the utility-scale battery storage market.

"Joe successfully built and expanded a solar company focused on operations and maintenance service and is familiar with the intricacies of solar development," said Scott Canada, senior vice president of the Renewable Energy team at McCarthy Building Companies. "His outstanding leadership and entrepreneurial mindset will be an asset to an already thriving Renewable Energy team."

Prior to joining McCarthy, Brotherton negotiated and executed more than 2 GW of solar operations and maintenance contracts for MaxGen Energy Services, a company he founded and sold. He also oversaw technical solar designs and led the development of a proprietary, in-house operations and maintenance platform and SCADA business. He also managed all technical aspects of EPC work, such as module and invertor selection processes, and built a Network Operations Center to manage all logistical requirements for field work and response.

Brotherton holds a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix. He also attended California Lutheran University.

Currently, McCarthy's solar and renewable team is in the process of designing and installing 12 large-scale utility solar projects representing a total of more than 600 MW around the country. In addition to large-scale PV installations in Arizona, California, Texas, Colorado, Arkansas, Nevada, Utah, Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri, McCarthy has also worked with various school districts and universities throughout the west to install smaller-scale solar projects on school rooftops and parking structures.

About McCarthy Building Companies:

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Providing first value clean energy solutions to change the energy infrastructure of the nation drives us. Through innovation, McCarthy's renewable team is advancing the design and construction of energy projects to help communities in Arizona, and across the nation, address growing demands. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 16th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2016). With approximately 1,700 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-owners/). More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/mccarthybuilding), Twitter (https://twitter.com/McCarthyBuild), LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/119184?trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mccarthybuild/) and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+MccarthyBuilding).
