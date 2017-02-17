News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
McCarthy Building Companies Hires Joe Brotherton as VP of Renewable Energy Business Development
In this role, Brotherton will use his experience in the solar industry to oversee a diverse portfolio of solar and energy related projects throughout the country, as well as pursue new business opportunities for the team. In addition to leading business development efforts for renewable projects, Brotherton will help McCarthy expand into the utility-scale battery storage market.
"Joe successfully built and expanded a solar company focused on operations and maintenance service and is familiar with the intricacies of solar development,"
Prior to joining McCarthy, Brotherton negotiated and executed more than 2 GW of solar operations and maintenance contracts for MaxGen Energy Services, a company he founded and sold. He also oversaw technical solar designs and led the development of a proprietary, in-house operations and maintenance platform and SCADA business. He also managed all technical aspects of EPC work, such as module and invertor selection processes, and built a Network Operations Center to manage all logistical requirements for field work and response.
Brotherton holds a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Phoenix. He also attended California Lutheran University.
Currently, McCarthy's solar and renewable team is in the process of designing and installing 12 large-scale utility solar projects representing a total of more than 600 MW around the country. In addition to large-scale PV installations in Arizona, California, Texas, Colorado, Arkansas, Nevada, Utah, Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri, McCarthy has also worked with various school districts and universities throughout the west to install smaller-scale solar projects on school rooftops and parking structures.
About McCarthy Building Companies:
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse