Aloha Bay's NEXTY Nomination is Truly the Salt of the Earth

Himalayan Salt Products Featured at Natural Products Expo West

Aloha Bay

Contact

Joe Carlson, Aloha Bay

***@alohabay.org Joe Carlson, Aloha Bay

End

-- NEXTY Award finalist Aloha Bay is going for the win with its Himalayan Salt Pillar Aroma Diffuser Lamp at Natural Products Expo West, the world's largest natural and organic products trade show. Aloha Bay also will introduce its new line of USDA Certified Organic exfoliating salt scrubs and showcase its entire line of artisan candles.Looking for the perfect combination of soothing light and aromatherapy?Expo West was and they found it at Aloha Bay, an employee-owned home products and all-natural candle-making company. The Himalayan Salt Pillar Aroma Diffuser Lamp has been nominated for the coveted NEXTY Award in the Best New Natural Living Product category. The official award of Natural Products Expo, the NEXTY recognizes innovation within the natural products industry and highlights brands poised for capturing mainstream attention.Visit Aloha Bay at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, booth F65, the Threshold booth #2021, Hall B, and Frontier Natural Products booth #4030, Hall D, at Natural Products Expo West, March 9-12, 2017, Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA."This is a one of a kind aromatherapy lamp," says Aloha Bay Co-founder Tom Closser. "We have united the natural benefits of 250-million-year-old Himalayan sea salt with the unique properties of diffused essential oils. We are so pleased the NEXTY Awards committee has recognized the combined benefits of this product."The Aroma Diffuser Lamp's features and social responsibility have made it a stand-out home or office product. The lamp is shaped by hand on a lathe. The pillar itself represents structure, support and integrity. Atop the pillar rests a hand-blown glass Essential Oil diffuser that gives this lamp multiple household benefits and a warm, soft glow. Also, every lamp base and switch is third-party safety tested to ensure manufacturing is in compliance with Intertek and Underwriters Laboratories quality and safety requirements.Made from salt that has been maturing over the past 250 million years with no known exposure to impurities and toxins, the Himalayan salt products that Aloha Bay offers, including a variety of unique salt lamps, bath salts and edible table salts, are sourced from a family-owned company in Northern Pakistan. The company utilizes advanced social and environmental standards where factory workers are guaranteed year-round employment, fair wages, health benefits, pregnancy leave, paid vacation, English as a second language education, and safe working conditions.In addition to the new Diffuser Lamp, Aloha Bay will feature its line of USDA Certified Organic Himalayan Salt Scrubs with 100% pure essential oils at Expo West. The Salt Scrubs contain pure pink Himalayan crystal salt, sustainably sourced organic palm oil with naturally occurring tocopherols and amino acids, and organic coconut oil, and are scented with 100% pure organic essential oils. They are are available in 12-oz jars and come in three scents: Lavender/Chamomile, Tangerine/Grapefruit, and Peppermint/Spearmint. The line reflects the growing demand for Himalayan salt bath products and Aloha Bay's resources in sourcing high-quality organic essential oils.Products are available online at www.alohabay.com and are distributed through UNFI/Select Nutrition, Lotus Light and Threshold Enterprises. Products are available at leading retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Oliver's Markets, Good Earth Natural Foods, Lassens and other leading healthy lifestyle retailers.Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace booth F65, Thursday, March 9, 12:30 - 5:30 pm. Featuring Aloha Bay's line of organic salt scrubs and organic bath salt products.Threshold booth #2021, Hall B where the Aroma Diffuser Lamp and other salt lamps will be displayed, as well the company's Luau Candles made with coconut wax, rainbow tapers, rainbow pillars and other all-natural candles.Frontier Natural Products booth #4030, Hall D where Aloha Bay's unique Chakra Pillar candles will be on display in the Household Items section.Founded in 1993, Aloha Bay opened its first candle factory in Lower Lake, CA, and relied on the craftsmanship of human hands, rather than fully automated factory systems, for its line of environmentally responsible candles and natural living products. In 2013, Aloha Bay became the first candle company to be Rainforest Alliance Certified for its palm wax candles - a designation from an international non-profit conservation organization that certifies farms and plantations that meet rigorous standards for the protection of natural resources and the rights and welfare of workers and local communities. This standard continues today as well as a commitment to helping farmers, crafts people, and international workers earn a decent income. Visit www.alohabay.com.