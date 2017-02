Fountain Of 30 Spoofs Fashion Week Shows On Instagram

Lauren Dimet Waters "walks" the London Fashion Week Runways

End

-- Fountain Of 30 (a fashion, beauty and lifestyle site for women aged 30 and beyond, www.fountainof30.com) has been creating quite a buzz with its Instagram account ( @fountainof30) activity during this season's Fashion Week ( WWD.com ).According to Fountain Of 30's Instagram she can! "My partner, Carol Calacci, and I got the idea to overlay my head on models walking the runway during New York Fashion Week Fall '17 and now we are doing the same in London," said Lauren Dimet Waters, Editor-in-Chief of Fountain Of 30. "Yes, it's conceptually absurd that an average, 40-something-year-old woman can walk in some of the most sought-after shows, but why can't we women have some aspirations, and a few laughs? Fashion takes itself way too seriously. A girl can dream can't she? And the dreaming is so much better in beautiful clothes."The Instagram photos will continue to Milan and for The Oscars®. "As funny as the photos are, I enjoy writing the commentary just as much," added Dimet Waters. Visit @fountainof30 on Instagram to see what all of the fun and fuss is about.About Fountain Of 30 : Fountain Of 30 is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle site for women who are over 30, but feel 30 and want to continue feeling 30 for as long as they can. The site focuses on how to wear trends appropriately, anti-aging beauty, fitness and even travel for women who want to enjoy life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.fountainof30.com