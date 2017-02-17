Country(s)
Industry News
Fountain Of 30 Spoofs Fashion Week Shows On Instagram
Can a 40-something lifestyle blogger walk the fashion week runways? According to Fountain Of 30's Instagram she can! "My partner, Carol Calacci, and I got the idea to overlay my head on models walking the runway during New York Fashion Week Fall '17 and now we are doing the same in London," said Lauren Dimet Waters, Editor-in-Chief of Fountain Of 30. "Yes, it's conceptually absurd that an average, 40-something-
The Instagram photos will continue to Milan and for The Oscars®. "As funny as the photos are, I enjoy writing the commentary just as much," added Dimet Waters. Visit @fountainof30 on Instagram to see what all of the fun and fuss is about.
About Fountain Of 30 : Fountain Of 30 is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle site for women who are over 30, but feel 30 and want to continue feeling 30 for as long as they can. The site focuses on how to wear trends appropriately, anti-aging beauty, fitness and even travel for women who want to enjoy life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.fountainof30.com.
Contact
FountainOf30.com
***@fountainof30.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse