Sacred Heart High School launches new student program "Global Ambassadors"
The program is designed to increase cultural awareness between domestic and international students.
Sacred Heart is piloting the new curriculum program designed by Bachson Academy, an educational institute with locations at several host institutions around the country with a mission to provide international students with orientation regarding US culture and assistance in helping them achieve personal and academic goals.
Students participating in the inaugural class of the Sacred Heart Global Ambassadors are:
• Abby Veitkus of Duxbury
• Avery Schaub of Wareham
• Ben Trovato of Bridgewater
• Emily Porelle of Kingston
• Sullivan Padgett of Middleboro
• Anabella Driscoll of Hyannis
• Matthew Straut of Hanover
• Killian Coleman of Kingston
• Emily Finn of Kingston
• Mark Ross of Marshfield
• Mary Kelley of Plymouth
• Matthew Leary of Plymouth
• Reagan Cavanaugh of Plymouth
• Maguire Duggan of Kingston
These Global Ambassadors will attend bi-monthly global leadership training; participate in an "Around the World Feast" slated at the school in March; take leadership in planning cultural activities; welcome newly accepted international students via video messages; and assist with new international student orientation.
Sacred Heart High School currently enrolls International students from China, South Korea, Spain, Honduras and Mexico, working with several partner agencies.
"The synergy between our domestic and international students is remarkable and our new Global Ambassador program will only add to the level of understanding between students for ultimately we are all more alike than we are different," said Sacred Heart School President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP.
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. Both High School Principal Michael Gill and Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Kim Stoloski hold doctorates in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
