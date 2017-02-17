 
News By Tag
* Insurance Alliance
* Insurance Agency
* Independent Insurance Agency
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Honored as Five Star Network

St. Louis, Mo.-based alliance earns prestigious national recognition
 
 
Valley Insurance Agency Alliances's Pierce Powers
Valley Insurance Agency Alliances's Pierce Powers
ST. LOUIS - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois, was recently awarded the Five Star Network Designation by Insurance Business America magazine.  VIAA was also named as only one of two alliances to qualify for the All-Star Network, which means the alliance earned a five-star rating in all 10 performance categories.

The Five Star Network Designation program is given to those alliances that provide superior knowledge, service and value to their members.  VIAA was honored based on the following areas:  commissions and profit sharing; access to insurance companies and products; access to niche and nontraditional markets; overall business consulting; training and education; marketing, and; administrative, claims and customer service support.

"Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is a reflection of the talent and tenacity of our in-house associates who are naturally inspired by our independent strategic members," said managing member Pierce W. Powers, Jr.  "The designation belongs to all of us."

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.  For more information about Valley Insurance Agency Alliance, call (314) 333-4906 or visit http://www.viaa4u.com.

Contact
Elizabeth Powers
***@viaa4u.com
End
Source:Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Email:***@viaa4u.com
Tags:Insurance Alliance, Insurance Agency, Independent Insurance Agency
Industry:Insurance
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share