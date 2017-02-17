 
News By Tag
* Home of Hope
* Sip & Swine Festival
* InsuranceHub
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lawrenceville
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


The Stage is Set for Second Annual Sip & Swine BBQ Festival at Georgia's Coolray Field

InsuranceHub Proud to Serve as Title Sponsor for March Event Established to Benefit Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter
 
 
Attendees Enjoy Great Food & Good Times during the Sip & Swine BBQ Festival 2016
Attendees Enjoy Great Food & Good Times during the Sip & Swine BBQ Festival 2016
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Home of Hope
Sip & Swine Festival
InsuranceHub

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Lawrenceville - Georgia - US

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Good things happen when you bring great food and great craft beer together for a great cause. The Second Annual Sip & Swine BBQ Festival is set to do just that on March 3 and 4 at Coolray Field. Designed to benefit Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter with 100% of the proceeds, the event raised more than $60K for the local nonprofit during the festival's inaugural year in 2016. Serving as Title Sponsor, Lawrenceville-based InsuranceHub hopes to raise the bar on the fun, flavor and funds factor during this year's event.

"For us, it's all about corporate responsibility and giving back to the community that has supported our company for more than 30 years," said Jim Lloyd, President of InsuranceHub and board member for Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter. "As a residential care facility that provides services for homeless children up to 17 years of age along with their young mothers, teaching them valuable life skills and serving as the next step towards independence, Home of Hope affords us an opportunity to impact the lives of two generations at one time. In addition to our role as Title Sponsor, most of our employees will be at Sip & Swine serving as volunteers to a truly worthwhile cause."

Joining InsuranceHub in the role of Sip & Swine sponsors are Pitmaster level sponsors: Brand Properties, SEI Group and Eagle Rock Distributing Company. In addition to an excellent lineup of sponsors, the festival will feature hundreds of volunteers, 100 barbecue competition teams, 50+ food and craft vendors, and music on Friday evening plus local bands throughout the day on Saturday. Live performances include Georgia Red Clay from 1-3 p.m. and Laughlin from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday. Barbecue competition teams will include a blend of pro teams from all over the country and "backyard" teams – featuring a number of local businesses vying for the title of Grand Champion.

Sip & Swine BBQ Festival Dates and Times:

3-10pm on Friday, March 3

11-6pm on Saturday, March 4

Location:

Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive NE, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Admission:

FREE to the Public

People's Choice Judging:

To take part in the judging, visitors can purchase a People's Choice

Taster Kit for $10 each – affording them nine samples + a chance to cast

their vote for best barbecue. Available Saturday March 4 from 11:30

a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Parking:

Coolray Field with overflow at North Metro Church

To learn more about the Second Annual Sip & Swine BBQ Festival, visit www.sipandswine.com (http://www.sipandswine.com/).

About InsuranceHub: InsuranceHub is technology-driven insurance agency that serves over 15,000 clients across the United States. Our goal is simple: make insurance easy. As a long-standing agency, we've developed strong relationships with some of the most respected insurance carriers in the industry. It's because of these relationships that we're able to provide our own customers with transparent choices and competitive rates. When customers choose to work with InsuranceHub, they are not only selecting an agency, but a partner that becomes a trusted advisor. Originally launched as a small Nationwide Insurance agency in Metro Atlanta in 1985, the Lloyd Pro Group Agency was rebranded as InsuranceHub in 2015 and has offices in Lawrenceville, Douglasville and Atlanta. For more information about InsuranceHub, visit www.insurancehub.com.

About Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter: Focused on ending homelessness two generations at a time, Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and a residential care facility that provides services for homeless infants and children up to 17 years of age along with their young mothers. Home of Hope also offers care and services for homeless girls aging out of the foster care system at 18 years of age. It provides customized "Life Plans" that are designed around the physical, emotional and educational needs of the children it serves, while helping their mothers develop a plan of action to get back on their feet. Not wishing to serve simply as a place of refuge, Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter is the "NEXT STEP" towards independence. It takes its guests from homelessness, to hopeful, to a home of their own. To learn more about Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter, visit www.homeofhopegcs.org.

Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
Source:InsuranceHub
Email:***@outofhermindfreelance.com Email Verified
Tags:Home of Hope, Sip & Swine Festival, InsuranceHub
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Lawrenceville - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Out of Her Mind - Fresh Ideas & Freelance Copy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share