News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Stage is Set for Second Annual Sip & Swine BBQ Festival at Georgia's Coolray Field
InsuranceHub Proud to Serve as Title Sponsor for March Event Established to Benefit Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter
"For us, it's all about corporate responsibility and giving back to the community that has supported our company for more than 30 years," said Jim Lloyd, President of InsuranceHub and board member for Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter. "As a residential care facility that provides services for homeless children up to 17 years of age along with their young mothers, teaching them valuable life skills and serving as the next step towards independence, Home of Hope affords us an opportunity to impact the lives of two generations at one time. In addition to our role as Title Sponsor, most of our employees will be at Sip & Swine serving as volunteers to a truly worthwhile cause."
Joining InsuranceHub in the role of Sip & Swine sponsors are Pitmaster level sponsors: Brand Properties, SEI Group and Eagle Rock Distributing Company. In addition to an excellent lineup of sponsors, the festival will feature hundreds of volunteers, 100 barbecue competition teams, 50+ food and craft vendors, and music on Friday evening plus local bands throughout the day on Saturday. Live performances include Georgia Red Clay from 1-3 p.m. and Laughlin from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday. Barbecue competition teams will include a blend of pro teams from all over the country and "backyard" teams – featuring a number of local businesses vying for the title of Grand Champion.
Sip & Swine BBQ Festival Dates and Times:
3-10pm on Friday, March 3
11-6pm on Saturday, March 4
Location:
Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive NE, Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Admission:
FREE to the Public
People's Choice Judging:
To take part in the judging, visitors can purchase a People's Choice
Taster Kit for $10 each – affording them nine samples + a chance to cast
their vote for best barbecue. Available Saturday March 4 from 11:30
a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Parking:
Coolray Field with overflow at North Metro Church
To learn more about the Second Annual Sip & Swine BBQ Festival, visit www.sipandswine.com (http://www.sipandswine.com/
About InsuranceHub:
About Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter: Focused on ending homelessness two generations at a time, Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and a residential care facility that provides services for homeless infants and children up to 17 years of age along with their young mothers. Home of Hope also offers care and services for homeless girls aging out of the foster care system at 18 years of age. It provides customized "Life Plans" that are designed around the physical, emotional and educational needs of the children it serves, while helping their mothers develop a plan of action to get back on their feet. Not wishing to serve simply as a place of refuge, Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter is the "NEXT STEP" towards independence. It takes its guests from homelessness, to hopeful, to a home of their own. To learn more about Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter, visit www.homeofhopegcs.org.
Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse