Mondo announces partnership with Athletics Canada
Custom-built Mondo portable track system to be used for street competitions, outdoor celebrations and events
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Mondo, the global leader in the track and field, indoor sport and contract flooring markets, today announced a partnership with Athletics Canada, the sport governing body for track and field in Canada.
As part of the partnership, Mondo will provide a custom portable track system that will allow Athletics Canada to put on events almost anywhere in Canada. The organization plans to use the new track system to stage street events. Easy to assemble and disassemble, the track system also can be used at shopping center openings, outdoor festivals, celebrations, corporate events and more.
"Mondo produces and installs the best training and competition surfaces in the world and offers the best portable solution, which will allow us to bring athletics to the people," said Rob Guy, chief executive officer, Athletics Canada. "Street events are a major part of our strategic plan to increase awareness and excitement for our sport and our athletes as well as bring something new to the table for corporate partners. We are already working with communities across Canada to bring the sport to unique landmarks, major events and other interesting locales."
"Our goal is to stage events where Canadian athletes, such as sprinter Andre De Grasse, high jumper Derek Drouin and pole vaulter Shawn Barber, can show off the sport and be literally within arm's length of fans and spectators,"
Event organizers, communities and corporations interested in having the Mondo portable track system at an event should contact Athletics Canada.
About Mondo
Mondo (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/
An official supplier of athletic tracks for the past 11 Olympic Games and the competition surface since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Mondo also is the official supplier or sponsor of more than 100 sports federations and associations. More than 260 world records have been set on tracks made by Mondo.
A family-owned business since its founding in 1948, the company sells its products in more than 196 countries through Mondo-owned manufacturing companies in Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and China. For news updates, visit mondoworldwide.com (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/
Mondo is a registered trademark of Mondo.
