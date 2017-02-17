 
City Beat News Recognizes Salons, Spas & Skin Care Centers for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

City Beat News announces the most recent recipients of its Spectrum Award, which honors excellent customer service, and all are consecutive-year winners.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Among the recent winners of City Beat News' (CBN) prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction are several salons, spas and skin care centers around the country.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

AQ Skin Solutions of Irvine, Calif., (www.aqskinsolutions.com) has received its third straight Spectrum Award. Company founder and creator Dr. Ahmed Al-Qahtani combined his research in medical applications of Growth Factors (GF) for healing wounded tissue and creating artificial skin grafts with his clinical knowledge to develop some of the most innovative skin care products in the world. For more information about the cutting-edge company, visit its Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/starpage/view/142073.

Salon 2000 of Fleming Island, Fla., (www.salon2000fl.com) has received its second straight Spectrum Award. In keeping with its mission to enhance the total wellness and beauty that lies within clients through service, education and environmental awareness, the salon specializes in hair care, skin care and massage therapy. The salon is committed to providing clients with the highest quality experience. Visit its Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SALON-2000-FLEMING-ISLAND-FL.

A Couple Gals' Salon & Day Spa in West Palm Beach, Fla., (www.acouplegalshair.com) is also a two-time Spectrum Award winner. The salon has been serving the community for more than a decade, expanding into a larger facility five years ago. With a laid-back, friendly atmosphere the salon provides hair and nail services, facials, waxing, massage therapy and body sculpting. Visit the salon's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/A-COUPLE-GALS-Salon-and-Day-Spa-WEST-PALM-BEACH-FL.

North Bay Laser & Skin Care Center in Santa Rosa, Calif., (www.northbaylaser.com) has received its third straight Spectrum Award. North Bay is a plastic surgery practice devoted to rejuvenating and enhancing patients' natural beauty with state-of-the-art procedures to help them look and feel better. The team at North Bay is highly trained and skilled, and is committed to continual education to provide the latest products and techniques in the industry. Cosmetic procedures can make some patients uneasy, so North Bay is dedicated to providing personalized care and services to make the procedure as comfortable and pleasant as possible. Visit the center's Star Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/North-Bay-Laser-Skin-Care-Center-Santa-Rosa-CA.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

