Barcoding Inc.'s Brian Harvey Wins Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pro to Know Award
Systems integrator's lead systems engineer honored for understanding customer challenges and developing unique applications to exceed expectations and save customers' time, effort and money
The annual Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives who are leading initiatives to help prepare their clients' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate. This year's Provider Pros to Know list includes individuals from software firms, service providers, consultancies, and academia. SDCE selected winners from more than 300 entries.
"One of the biggest challenges facing customers and their supply chains is the blending between consumer grade equipment and enterprise equipment," said Brian Harvey, lead systems engineer, Barcoding, Inc. "For example, the checkout process at a retail store may require a smart phone or tablet, whereas before it did not. We can help our customers with implementing the right solutions to manage the convergence that is happening and causing consumer grade to proliferate into the enterprise."
With 18 years of experience in the industry, Harvey has demonstrated exceptional knowledge of the market, which in turn has enabled Barcoding's customers to become more efficient, accurate and connected in the supply chain industry. Harvey has successfully completed SOTI's MobiControl Associate, Professional and Expert training courses to become a Certified MobiControl Expert. These are the highest certifications awarded by SOTI – the world's most trusted provider of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions. With Harvey's knowledge of SOTI's MobiControl solution, Barcoding is able to ensure seamless implementation, integration and support of SOTI's software, while strengthening its GoLive Services™ and StayLive Services™ offerings.
"Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. The Pros to Know is a listing of exceptional corporate executives at manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges in the year ahead," says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "We commend recipients for their achievements. Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing."
Harvey joins the ranks of Barcoding employees that have won a Pro to Know Award along with Chase Sowden, supply chain architect, Tom O'Boyle, director of RFID, and Martin Jack, CTO, winning in 2016, 2015 and 2014, respectively. A full list of the Pros to Know winners is available at www.SDCExec.com, and in the March 2017 issue of the magazine due to be released in mid-March.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com (http://www.sdcexec.com/
About Barcoding, Inc.
Barcoding, Inc. is a systems integrator specializing in the development, deployment, and management of enterprise-wide solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity. With dedicated practices in Supply Chain Architecture and Analytics, Automatic Identification (AIDC), Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Consumables, Software, and Professionals Services, Barcoding impacts tens of thousands of organizations in a wide range of industries by increasing revenue, reducing operational costs, and improving customer experiences. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with offices across the United States. For more information, visit http://www.barcoding.com/
