 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Government
* Human Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Media
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

'FosterTech' Magazine Explores Intersection of Foster Care and Technology

 
 
FosterTech
FosterTech
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Technology
* Government
* Human Services

Industry:
* Media

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Products

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Technology companies and government agencies across the U.S. are leveraging technology in the field of child welfare.

Today Fostering Media Connections (FMC), a nonprofit news organization released a special print magazine entitled FosterTech, which describes a some of the most exciting and vexing applications of technology in child welfare.

The magazine aims to create a base of knowledge for technologists, child welfare administrators, advocates, foster youth and social workers and to engage them in outlining technology's role in the field of child welfare.

The issue's 17 stories explore the advance of predictive analytics in child protection, using ridesharing apps to facilitate parent visitation, increasing foster parent recruitment through digital marketing techniques, bridging the digital divide foster youth face and much more.

"FMC was started with the goal of changing the foster care narrative," said Daniel Heimpel, executive director of Fostering Media Connections. "We did this by providing other media outlets with a veritable 'menu of stories' chronicling reforms and opportunities to improve the system. FosterTech is no different."

FMC's news and distribution staff is eager to provide more information and context to any journalists seeking it.

The magazine will be distributed at a series of foster care hackathons, during which technologists and child welfare experts will work together to come up with solutions that bridge both domains. A digital version is now available as an e-book on Amazon for $9.95. Access it at: http://amzn.to/2leZoG2.

FosterTech is a duel effort of the news website The Chronicle of Social Change and the print magazine Fostering Families Today. Both publications are part of Fostering Media Connections (FMC), a nonprofit journalism organization formed in 2010 to report on the foster care system with a focus on solutions.

The Walter S. Johnson Founation and the Pritzker Foster Care Initiative, two philanthropies highly engaged in the nexus of technology and foster care, offered seed funding for this special edition.

Fostering Media Connections is a 501c (3) non-profit that harnesses the power of solution-based journalism to drive public and poilictical will behind improving the lives of vulnerable children.

Contact
Fostering Media Connections,
Holden Slattery
***@fosteringmediaconnections.org
End
Source:
Email:***@fosteringmediaconnections.org Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Government, Human Services
Industry:Media
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fostering Media Connections News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share