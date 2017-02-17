'Let Your Love Flow' and Experience the Bellamy Brothers at Mill Town Music Hall

Spread the Word

-- BREMEN, Ga. (February 13, 2017) – Mill Town Music Hall welcomes the uniquely talented and highly acclaimed songwriting and singing duo the Bellamy Brothers on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30pm EST. The Bellamy Brothers' road to fame started in the area of pop music in the 1970's and then took a winding turn toward country music in the 1980's. Their music success also paved the road for other duos to follow, such as Brooks & Dunn, Montgomery Gentry, Big & Rich and The Judds. Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).The Bellamy Brothers' first official concert was in 1968 with their father in San Antonio, Florida. The duo hit it big in 1976, when their single, "Let Your Love Flow," became an instant smash on the pop charts. In the late 1970's, they began to emerge on the country charts with the hit, "If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)They recorded a string of 14 #1 U.S. singles, which included "Dancing Cowboys," "Sugar Daddy," "For All the Wrong Reasons," "Too Much Is Not Enoughand many more. In the era of the 2000's, The Bellamy Brothers hold the record in both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) for the most duo nominations. The duo's latest album,celebrates their 20 biggest career hits along with 20 new songs.Tickets for Bellamy Brothers are $38 for "premium reserved" seats and $33 for "reserved" seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: An Evening with Chuck Leavell and the Randall Bramblett Band on March 18; Phillips, Craig and Dean on March 25; Mickey Gilley on April 1 and The Collingsworth Family on April 18. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and boasts state-of-the-art audio, video and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.