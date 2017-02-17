News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GRAND OPENING One to One Kitchen Planning Service
FREE Special Event Exclusively at the IKEA Miami Kitchen Department
One to One Kitchen Planning Service
Tuesday, February 28th, 2017
8:30 am to 10 am at the
IKEA Miami Kitchen Department
Join us for coffee and snacks to celebrate the Grand Opening of our One to One Kitchen Planning Service.*
All attendees enter for a chance to win fun prizes, and those who book the 1 to 1 Kitchen Planning Service during the event will receive it for free.
Do not miss out on this FREE special event! Register soon, for space is limited and spaces are filling up quickly.
Where
IKEA Miami
1801 NW 117th Avenue
Miami, FL 33172
Contact
IKEA Business
(305) 599-3327 ext. 1903
or
Doral Chamber of Commerce
Carmen Lopez
(305) 477-7600
carmen@doralchamber.com
When
Tuesday February 28, 2017 from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM EST
IKEA is a Gold Member of The Doral Chamber of Commerce. Speed Networking events are frequently held at IKEA under the guidance of The Doral Chamber of Commerce.
Register now: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse