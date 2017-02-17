 
Industry News





GRAND OPENING One to One Kitchen Planning Service

FREE Special Event Exclusively at the IKEA Miami Kitchen Department
 
 
Kitchens at IKEA
Kitchens at IKEA
DORAL, Fla. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- MIAMI IKEA GRAND OPENING

One to One Kitchen Planning Service

Tuesday, February 28th, 2017
8:30 am to 10 am at the
IKEA Miami Kitchen Department

Join us for coffee and snacks to celebrate the Grand Opening of our One to One Kitchen Planning Service.*

All attendees enter for a chance to win fun prizes, and those who book the 1 to 1 Kitchen Planning Service during the event will receive it for free.

Do not miss out on this FREE special event! Register soon, for space is limited and spaces are filling up quickly.

Where
IKEA Miami
1801 NW 117th Avenue
Miami, FL 33172

Contact
IKEA Business
(305) 599-3327 ext. 1903

or

Doral Chamber of Commerce
Carmen Lopez
(305) 477-7600
carmen@doralchamber.com


When
Tuesday February 28, 2017 from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM EST


IKEA is a Gold Member of The Doral Chamber of Commerce. Speed Networking events are frequently held at IKEA under the guidance of The Doral Chamber of Commerce.

Register now: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeid...

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
Click to Share