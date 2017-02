GRAND OPENING One to One Kitchen Planning Service

FREE Special Event Exclusively at the IKEA Miami Kitchen Department

Kitchens at IKEA

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

--One to One Kitchen Planning ServiceJoin us for coffee and snacks to celebrate the Grand Opening of our One to One Kitchen Planning Service.*All attendees enter for a chance to win fun prizes, and those who book the 1 to 1 Kitchen Planning Service during the event will receive it for free.Do not miss out on this FREE special event! Register soon, for space is limited and spaces are filling up quickly.IKEA Miami1801 NW 117th AvenueMiami, FL 33172IKEA Business(305) 599-3327 ext. 1903orDoral Chamber of CommerceCarmen Lopez(305) 477-7600carmen@doralchamber.comTuesday February 28, 2017 from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM ESTIKEA is a Gold Member of The Doral Chamber of Commerce. Speed Networking events are frequently held at IKEA under the guidance of The Doral Chamber of Commerce.Register now: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/ register/event? oeid...