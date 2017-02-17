News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Steve Shropshire Joins Board of Directors for Boys and Girls Club of Bend
Shropshire continues community involvement by supporting the children in the Bend community.
The Boys and Girls Club of Bend offers life-changing programs to youth from ages 5 to 18. The Club is shaping the next generation by providing a safe, educational, and fun environment to serve the community's youth. It is an organization based on academic success, character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles for kids.
Some of the programs include tutoring and readiness, arts education, after-school programs, child and family support services, and leadership training. "I am looking forward to contributing to the excellent work this organization does for our youth and community," said Shropshire. "By expanding the children and family programs we can aid the children of Bend in becoming successful citizens and the leaders of our future."
Shropshire believes deeply in giving back to his community. He is co-founder of 100+ Men Who Care Central Oregon, he serves on the High Desert Museum Board of Directors and the Board of the Central Oregon Builders Association, and volunteers in the Summit High School Futures Center.
Jordan Ramis PC (http://jordanramis.com/
Contact
Jordan Ramis PC
Carly Ruben-Stahr, Marketing Assistant
***@jordanramis.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse