Steve Shropshire Joins Board of Directors for Boys and Girls Club of Bend

Shropshire continues community involvement by supporting the children in the Bend community.

steve- shropshire- headshot- 1

Contact

Jordan Ramis PC

Carly Ruben-Stahr, Marketing Assistant

***@jordanramis.com Jordan Ramis PCCarly Ruben-Stahr, Marketing Assistant

End

-- Jordan Ramis PC shareholder Steve Shropshire has joined the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Bend, where he will also assume the role of Board Chair.The Boys and Girls Club of Bend offers life-changing programs to youth from ages 5 to 18. The Club is shaping the next generation by providing a safe, educational, and fun environment to serve the community's youth. It is an organization based on academic success, character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles for kids.Some of the programs include tutoring and readiness, arts education, after-school programs, child and family support services, and leadership training. "I am looking forward to contributing to the excellent work this organization does for our youth and community," said Shropshire. "By expanding the children and family programs we can aid the children of Bend in becoming successful citizens and the leaders of our future."Shropshire believes deeply in giving back to his community. He is co-founder of 100+ Men Who Care Central Oregon, he serves on the High Desert Museum Board of Directors and the Board of the Central Oregon Builders Association, and volunteers in the Summit High School Futures Center.was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington. Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law(real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).