Indie Singer/Songwriter Robert Hunter's Second EP Available Feb 24th
Artist dedicates album to his friend and muse recently diagnosed with cancer
The album was almost not released after Robert found out that his best friend and collaborator, Becky, had been diagnosed with cancer. Becky insisted he release the album, and Robert dedicated the album to her. "Afterglow" is Robert's second collaboration with Nashville producer Dave Bechtel, coming less than a year after the success of his debut EP "Outta My Mind". The five songs on "Afterglow" were all written by Robert in his secluded studio, located a short drive from where he grew up in rural Danville, Pennsylvania.
Robert combines late-'90s alternative rock and country into a well-defined musical atmosphere with gorgeous lyrical prose to create music that has been described as "hard wiring after a single listen." Even non-fans of the genre will be drawn in by the raw emotion in Hunter's performance. His perfect diction ensures that listeners will never miss a lyric.
"Afterglow" ticks most of the boxes for what makes good alt-rock these days: singable hooks, stompy riffs, soaring melodies, moody vocals and tons of edgy emotion. Besides being well-produced, the track list is nicely balanced, and Robert Hunter's raspy vocals casts a magnetic spell over the music that has just enough rawness to it to make more interesting than your average mainstream rock, but catchy enough to cast an eye at the radio charts," writes music reviewer Rick Jamm.
About Robert Hunter
Robert Hunter is an American singer/songwriter and poet, who first gained critical acclaim following the release of his debut EP "Outta My Mind," which was produced and recorded in Nashville, TN. Two songs from that album (365 and Outta My Mind) achieved significant airplay, which paved the way for "Afterglow,"
Like the beloved Grateful Dead lyricist, Robert is a self-described recluse, esoteric and fiercely private, having written more than a hundred radio friendly gems over the past two decades, without seeking any recognition for his talents. Robert plays only select venues in support of his album releases, and causes, typically drawing a loyal group of fans wherever he goes, hoping to hear some of the crazy stories, and spontaneously inspired lyrical improvisations, for which he is becoming known.
Official website: http://www.roberthuntermusic.net/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
