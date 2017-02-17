News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers cupping therapy
This specialty service facilitates deep tissue release and reduces pain
Administered by staff Physical Therapist Ryan Burke, cupping is a modern form of vacuum therapy that facilitates deep tissue release through suction. Unlike massage and other fascial release techniques, cupping generates a negative pressure and lifts the skin away from the body by placing a plastic or glass cup on the affected area for a designated time, thereby providing stimulus to promote motion and recovery. This novel form of therapy can mobilize soft tissue, enhance blood flow and reduce pain.
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance has also recently added dry needling to its list of services; this specialty form of therapy inserts fine needles into tendons, ligaments or near nerves to stimulate a healing response in painful musculoskeletal conditions.
"Myofascial cupping is a powerful intervention that can help treat numerous conditions,"
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse