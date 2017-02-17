 
February 2017





Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers cupping therapy

This specialty service facilitates deep tissue release and reduces pain
 
 
HANOVER, Mass. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide holistic treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, announces the addition of myofascial cupping therapy to its roster of specialty services.

Administered by staff Physical Therapist Ryan Burke, cupping is a modern form of vacuum therapy that facilitates deep tissue release through suction.  Unlike massage and other fascial release techniques, cupping generates a negative pressure and lifts the skin away from the body by placing a plastic or glass cup on the affected area for a designated time, thereby providing stimulus to promote motion and recovery.  This novel form of therapy can mobilize soft tissue, enhance blood flow and reduce pain.

Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance has also recently added dry needling to its list of services; this specialty form of therapy inserts fine needles into tendons, ligaments or near nerves to stimulate a healing response in painful musculoskeletal conditions.

"Myofascial cupping is a powerful intervention that can help treat numerous conditions," said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "We're happy to offer this specialty service, one that has proven results among athletes and non-athletes alike."

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com
Source:Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
