Holiday River Expands Its Dark Sky Stargazing Trip Series in Partnership with Clark Planetarium
Dr. Fabio Falchi, World's Leading Expert on Light Pollution Joins Aug. 17-20 Trip Sharing Insights on Aug. 21 Solar Eclipse
Last year they launched a series of trips dedicated to viewing the night sky with an expert from Salt Lake City's Clark Planetarium. Trips were a sell-out. "With the success of our first year's trip series we have expanded our offerings from four to six departures with a trip leaving every month from May to Oct," explains John Wood, Co-Owner and President of Holiday River Expeditions.
According to Wood, Utah's parks, monuments and public lands and Idaho's vast River of No Return wilderness, where Holiday operates, are among the few remaining places in the contiguous United States where one can still marvel at the brilliance of the unmasked Milky Way with the naked eye.
After active days of biking, hiking and river rafting Holiday River Expeditions (http://www.bikeraft.com/
The world's leading expert on light pollution will also join an Aug. 17-20 trip through Lodore Canyon as part of the expanded Dark Sky Stargazing Trip Series (http://www.bikeraft.com/
The series kicks off and wraps-up with the White Rim Trail Stargazing Trip that features world-class mountain biking through a fantasyland of red rock wonders May 7-9 and Oct. 1-4. The setting is Canyonlands National Park, recently designated a Dark Sky Park. The per person rate is $770. See http://www.bikeraft.com/
Desolation Canyon Stargazing Trip June 19-23 introduces families with kids as young as five to the thrills of river rafting on the Green River. The per person rate is $1,125; 18 and under $925. See http://www.bikeraft.com/
Cataract Canyon Stargazing Trip is July 17-21 on the Colorado River as it cuts through the heart of Canyonlands National Park. Guests raft and hike through this natural playground. The per person rate is $1125. See: http://www.bikeraft.com/
Lodore Canyon Stargazing Trip Aug. 17-20 focuses on river rafting on the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument, designated by the National Park Service as a Sanctuary of Natural Darkness. The per person rate is $995. Dr. Fabio Falchi, the world's leading scientist on light pollution and the disappearing dark sky, will be along. See: http://www.bikeraft.com/
Fall Green & Colorado Rivers Extended Raft/Hiking & Stargazing Sept. 17-24 approaches Cataract Canyon from the Green River side, allowing an extended eight days for exploring canyons and ancient Pueblo ruins in the heart of Canyonlands National Park. The per person rate is $1,565. See: http://www.bikeraft.com/
Not part of the stargazing series but worthy of note since they take place during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21 (http://www.eclipse2017.org/
-.Aug. 17-22 6-day Main Salmon
-.Aug 19-22 4-day Moab-Westwater Combination Trip
-.Aug 20-22 3-day Westwater Canyon
- Aug 21-26 6-day Cataract Canyon (http://www.bikeraft.com/
Per Beckett, "All of Holiday River Expeditions' trips out on August 21st will experience 86+ percent of the eclipse. The Main Salmon Trip will experience a 97 percent eclipse." All of these trips will have solar glasses available to guests for safe viewing.
A few stargazing highlights for this summer: In May and June, Jupiter and its moons will be high in the night sky. In July and August, Saturn and its rings will be high in the night sky. Moreover, this summer Saturn's rings will be tilted toward the earth at a greater angle (and thus more visible) than they have been in 14 years. Saturn's rings will not be as visible as they will be this summer until 2031.
About Clark Planetarium, Salt Lake City: Clark Planetarium is one of the world's leading centers for space and science education. Clark Planetarium's mission is to create and present stimulating educational programs that effectively share astronomy and space exploration information with Salt Lake County residents, Utah students, educators and families, and visitors from around the country and the world. For more information visit www.clarkplanetarium.org.
About Holiday River Expeditions
Holiday River Expeditions (http://www.bikeraft.com/)
For more information, availability, reservations or a copy of the 2017 catalog please call 800-624-6323, Email: Holiday@BikeRaft.com or log onto: http://www.bikeraft.com/
Media Contacts for additional information, interviews and photos:
John Wood, President of Holiday Expeditions
JWood@bikeraft.com
800-624-6323
Dave Wiggins, Widness & Wiggins PR
dave@travelnewssource.com
720.301.3822
Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
