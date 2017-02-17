News By Tag
RESULTS Technology Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services
In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.
The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.
RESULTS was chosen because of their exceptional business model of providing proactive managed IT support for small and medium-sized businesses.
"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers' changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments."
"This award is specifically awarded to managed service providers for their successful business model. This award validates that RESULTS is providing our clients with the right solution," said Aaron Hite, Vice President. "RESULTS Technology is based on the concept that we deliver "Worry-Free IT" by managing, measuring, reporting, using, and maximizing our customer's IT assets. It's a great business model and it works. To receive an award for it is just icing on the cake."
"I'm very proud to be part of an exceptional team of people who are committed to excellence in everything they do. RESULTS Technology has not only transformed current IT practices by focusing on the person rather than the technology, but is leading the way in bringing "Worry-free IT" to small business owners across Kansas City and St. Louis," said John French," Chairman and CEO of RESULTS Technology.
The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/
About RESULTS Technology
RESULTS Technology is a leading provider of proactive IT solutions for small and midsized businesses. Founded in 1992, our full-service technology solutions provide our clients with the peace of mind that their network and the invaluable data it holds are properly maintained and secure. All of our services are delivered with a consultative approach and supported by our own in-house expert team of engineers. RESULTS Technology is one of only a few IT companies in the region who have an SSAE16 certification. RESULTS Technology is consistently ranked as one of the best IT firms in both Kansas City and St. Louis. In 2016, MSP Mentor ranked RESULTS as #2 in Kansas City on its list of Top Managed Service Providers. RESULTS was also ranked #1 in Kansas and #2 in Missouri by Channel E2E on its list of Top U.S. Managed Service Providers for Banks. Visit http://www.resultstechnology.com for more information.
Contact
Darla Liebl
***@resultstechnology.com
