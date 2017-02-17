 
Industry News





Hollywood Goes Country With Steven Ybarra and Frankie Ballard Live At The Whisky

Tickets are still available for a night of country music in Hollywood. Catch Steven Ybarra and Frankie Ballard live at the Whisky A Go go
 
 
Facebook Event Photo -SMALL
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer-songwriter Steven Ybarra will be performing live in Hollywood at the Whisky A Go Go on April 6th, along with Frankie Ballard. Doors open at 8 pm so get there early--this is one show you won't want to miss if you like country music, or even just love really great music.

Both artists are fast movers in the lane of country music, making this an awesome night out for country music lovers, with these 2 great back-to-back country shows.

An anchor on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood since it's opening in 1964, the iconic Whisky A Go Go has played host to some of the most famous musicians of all time. (The Whisky A Go-Go is an ALL ages venue.) It is located on the corner of W. Sunset Blvd and San Vicente (which turns into Clark St once you head North of Sunset Blvd) at 8901 W. Sunset Blvd. West Hollywood, CA. 90069.

On their second floor, there is limited table seating available on a first come, first served basis. On the concert floor, there are 5 VIP booths available that require minimums spent at the bar and grill, also on a first come, first served basis.

There are still some tickets available for this great show, but hurry-they're selling fast.

Click here to get yours today. https://event.attendstar.com//event/show/steven-ybarra-li...

For more information on Steven Ybarra and Frankie Ballard, go to https://stevenybarra.com/ and www.frankieballard.com.

Wendy Quirk
***@stevenybarra.com
Source:Sky 3 Entertaiment
Email:***@stevenybarra.com Email Verified
Feb 23, 2017 News



