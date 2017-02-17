News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hollywood Goes Country With Steven Ybarra and Frankie Ballard Live At The Whisky
Tickets are still available for a night of country music in Hollywood. Catch Steven Ybarra and Frankie Ballard live at the Whisky A Go go
Both artists are fast movers in the lane of country music, making this an awesome night out for country music lovers, with these 2 great back-to-back country shows.
An anchor on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood since it's opening in 1964, the iconic Whisky A Go Go has played host to some of the most famous musicians of all time. (The Whisky A Go-Go is an ALL ages venue.) It is located on the corner of W. Sunset Blvd and San Vicente (which turns into Clark St once you head North of Sunset Blvd) at 8901 W. Sunset Blvd. West Hollywood, CA. 90069.
On their second floor, there is limited table seating available on a first come, first served basis. On the concert floor, there are 5 VIP booths available that require minimums spent at the bar and grill, also on a first come, first served basis.
There are still some tickets available for this great show, but hurry-they're selling fast.
Click here to get yours today. https://event.attendstar.com//
For more information on Steven Ybarra and Frankie Ballard, go to https://stevenybarra.com/
Contact
Wendy Quirk
***@stevenybarra.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse